The proposal, presented last week by a senator from the president’s Morena party, would modify the Law on Religious Associations and Public Worship to eliminate historical language enshrining the “separation of the State and churches.”

Among specific measures, it reportedly would allow religious groups greater access to all manner of media, relax regulations on church ownership of property, provide for cooperation between church and state on cultural and social development, and allow “conscientious objections” to law on religious grounds.

AD

AD

López Obrador’s party and allies control both houses of Mexico’s Congress, and without his support, it is hard to imagine the bill winning approval.

The Mexican state long had an antagonistic relationship with the Roman Catholic Church. And though many of the tougher anticlerical laws have been eased in modern times, church-state separation remains entrenched as a core political concept.

— Associated Press

INDIA

Death penalty appeal in '12 gang rape denied

India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the final appeal of one of the four men sentenced to death in the 2012 fatal gang rape of a woman in New Delhi, paving the way for the four to be hanged.

AD

The case made international headlines and exposed the scope of sexual violence against women in India, prompting lawmakers to stiffen penalties in rape cases.

AD

The victim, a 23-year-old, was heading home with a male friend when six male attackers lured them onto a bus. With no one else in sight, they beat the man with a metal bar, raped the woman and used the bar to brutalize her. The pair were dumped naked on the roadside, and the woman died two weeks later.

All the accused were tried relatively quickly, a rarity in a country where sexual assault cases often languish for years. Four were sentenced to death. Another hanged himself in prison before his trial began. The sixth was a minor at the time of the attack and was sentenced to three years in a reform home.

AD

One of those sentenced to death filed his review petition this month, after the other three had theirs rejected. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court rejected his appeal as well.

— Associated Press

AD

Bolivian prosecutors order Morales's arrest: Prosecutors in Bolivia issued an arrest warrant for ousted president Evo Morales, accusing him of sedition and terrorism. Interior Minister Arturo Murillo recently brought charges against Morales, alleging that he promoted clashes that led to 35 deaths before and after he left office. Officials say Morales ordered supporters to blockade cities to force the ouster of interim president Jeanine Áñez, who took over when Morales resigned Nov. 10 after mass protests and under pressure from the police and military. Morales, who is now based in Argentina, has denied the charges.

AD

Hariri removes himself from consideration for premier: Lebanon's caretaker prime minister said he is no longer a candidate for the post, eliminating himself from consideration with no clear alternative on the eve of consultations between the president and parliamentary blocs for naming a new premier. Saad Hariri's move comes amid uncertainty and heightened tensions following recent violence that threatened to plunge Lebanon further into chaos and ignite sectarian strife after two months of protests and a spiraling financial crisis. Politicians have been unable to agree on a new government since Hariri resigned Oct. 29 in response to the protests.

— From news services

AD