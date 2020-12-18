The account, which has a modest 10,000 followers so far, began tweeting in November, but messages turned more negative this week. In one tweet posted Thursday, Sputnik V shared a link to a CNBC article and wrote: “You can’t sue Pfizer or Moderna if you have severe Covid vaccine side effects,” referring to two major U.S.-backed vaccines.

The Twitter account is one of several social media accounts, most in English, that RDIF is using to promote the vaccine. An Instagram account has also shared an image of director Oliver Stone with a caption: “first Oscar winner to get vaccinated with Sputnik V.”

— Adam Taylor

JAPAN

More than 7 feet of snow falls in 72 hours

Extreme snowfall totaling seven feet in spots of Japan snarled travel and buried roadways, trapping more than 1,000 motorists on a clogged highway overnight Thursday.

Drivers were encouraged to remain in their vehicles during the debacle.

Several all-time snowfall records had been set as of Friday; 7.1 feet had fallen on the city of Fujiwara in three days’ time. Fujiwara is a community in Gunma Prefecture, a mountain region of central Honshu northwest of Tokyo.

A record 72-hour December snowfall, 5.7 feet, also occurred in nearby Tsunan. Elsewhere along the spine of the Japanese Alps and Echigo Mountains, a broad four to six feet of snow fell.

— Matthew Cappucci

AFGHANISTAN

Bomb kills more than a dozen children

A bomb rigged to a rickshaw killed at least 15 children and wounded 20 others in a Taliban-controlled area in eastern Afghanistan, a provincial official said.

The bomb went off after a man driving a motorized rickshaw entered a village in the Gilan district to sell goods and was soon surrounded by kids, according to Wahidullah Jumazada, spokesman for the Ghazni provincial governor. He said the casualty toll could rise further.

Jumazada said an investigation was underway into why children were targeted, but the Taliban claims the explosion was caused by the remains of unexploded ordinance in the area.

— Associated Press

Bomb attack kills 15 at Somali stadium: A suicide bomber attacked a stadium in Somalia's central city of Galkayo, killing 15 people shortly before the arrival of Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble. Ali Hassan, a police officer, said the blast occurred at the entrance to the sports stadium. Some high-ranking members of the Somali army were among those killed in the explosion, according to local reports. The bombing has been claimed by Somalia's al-Shabab Islamist militant rebels. Roble, who took office in September, was visiting the city as part of a tour of the central state of Galmudug.

Court acquits 3 Muslims of attack on elderly Christian: An Egyptian criminal court acquitted three Muslim men accused of stripping naked an 70-year-old Coptic Christian woman and parading her through the streets of a village in southern Egypt in 2016, the state's official news agency reported. The three had been sentenced to 10 years in absentia in January, before they were detained and stood a retrial for the attack in the southern province of Minya, where an armed Muslim mob had attacked the woman four years ago, after rumors spread that her son was having an affair with a Muslim woman. Such relations are taboo in conservative Egypt.

Strong currents push massive iceberg onto new path: Strong currents have taken hold of a massive Antarctic iceberg that is on a collision course toward South Georgia Island, causing it to shift direction and lose a major chunk of mass. Scientists have been watching for weeks the massive iceberg, last measured at 4,200 square kilometers, as it rode a fast-track current toward the island. Researchers feared that, as the berg closed in on the wildlife-rich island, it could grind into the seabed, disrupting underwater ecosystems and might block penguins making their way into the sea for food. It now appears to be heading southeast toward another current that would probably carry it away from the shelf edge before sweeping it back around toward the island's eastern shelf area.

Pakistan foreign minister accuses India of attack plans: Pakistan's foreign minister accused neighboring India of planning a "surgical strike" against his Islamic nation, the latest in a war of words between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, speaking at a news conference in the United Arab Emirates, did not offer evidence to support his claim but cited "credible intelligence" about the alleged plot. He added that Pakistan was fully prepared to respond to any such attack from India, which he said could endanger peace in the region. There was no immediate comment from New Delhi.

Ethiopia offers reward for information on Tigray leaders: Ethiopia is offering a reward of more than $250,000 for information on the whereabouts of Tigray's rebellious leaders who fled the regional capital Mekele three weeks ago, the state broadcaster EBC reported. The Ethiopian army is conducting operations to capture the regional leaders, according to previous local media reports.

Former Mexican governor of Jalisco shot dead: A former governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco, Aristoteles Sandoval, was shot dead in the back in the bathroom of a restaurant in the popular beach getaway of Puerto Vallarta, local authorities said. Sandoval's 2013-2018 term as governor was overshadowed by the brutal rise of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), a local outfit which went from relative obscurity to become one of the most powerful drug gangs in the country.