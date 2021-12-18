Vatican warns against defying pope on Latin Mass: The Vatican warned conservative Roman Catholics who have balked at Pope Francis's decision to restrict the old traditionalist Latin Mass that they were sowing division and engaging in "sterile polemics." Since July some conservatives, including bishops, have openly defied the pope. Religious conservatives in the United States in particular have used the debate to align with political conservatives to criticize the pope over a host of other issues such as climate change, immigration and social justice.