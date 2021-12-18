The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the government’s primary disaster-response agency, said more than 370,000 people were affected by the typhoon. The disaster agency’s spokesman, Mark Cashean Timbal, told The Washington Post that casualty reports were still coming in from local units, “so the count may still change.”
— Regine Cabato
and Sammy Westfall
Sewer blast kills at least a dozen in Karachi: A powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, killed at least 12 people and injured 11 others, police and a health official said. Police spokesman Sohail Jokhio said the blast was apparently caused when something ignited gas that had accumulated in the sewer beneath a local bank building.
Flooding drives thousands from homes in Malaysia: Torrential rains in Malaysia have caused flooding that has driven more than 11,000 people from their homes, closed dozens of roads and disrupted shipping, authorities said. Floods in eastern Malaysia are common during monsoon season, but the downpour that started on Friday morning and continued into Saturday hit worst in the western state of Selangor — Malaysia's wealthiest and most populous region surrounding the capital, Kuala Lumpur.
Police arrest 65-year-old after West Bank stabbing: A Palestinian woman was detained after she stabbed and lightly wounded a Jewish settler in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, police said, following two days of violence across the territory. In a statement, the Israeli border police said officers arrested a 65-year-old Palestinian woman after she stabbed and wrestled with the 38-year-old settler in the center of the highly contested city of Hebron. Officers detained the woman and took her away for questioning, police said.
Vatican warns against defying pope on Latin Mass: The Vatican warned conservative Roman Catholics who have balked at Pope Francis's decision to restrict the old traditionalist Latin Mass that they were sowing division and engaging in "sterile polemics." Since July some conservatives, including bishops, have openly defied the pope. Religious conservatives in the United States in particular have used the debate to align with political conservatives to criticize the pope over a host of other issues such as climate change, immigration and social justice.
