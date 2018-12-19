CANADA

Third person held by China amid feud

A third Canadian has been detained in China, the Canadian government said Wednesday, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the latest case seems to differ from the previous two.

The first two detentions appeared to be retaliation for the arrest of a top Chinese technology executive in Canada on behalf of the United States.

Trudeau said at a year-end news conference Wednesday that officials are working to confirm more details. Asked at what point he will raise his concerns with China’s president, Trudeau said political posturing or statements are not necessarily going to work to the benefit of those detained.

Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, was arrested in Canada on Dec. 1 at the request of the United States, which wants her extradited to face charges that she and her company misled banks about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

The Chinese then secretly detained two Canadians on vague grounds that they were “engaging in activities that endanger the national security” of China.

— Associated Press

MIGRATION

U.N. General Assembly endorses global accord

The U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday endorsed a sweeping accord to ensure safe and orderly migration over opposition from five countries, including the United States and Hungary.

The Global Compact for Migration, the first international document dealing with the issue, is not legally binding. It was approved by a vote of 152 to 5, with Israel, the Czech Republic and Poland also voting “no” and 12 countries abstaining.

The compact represents a U.N.-led effort to crack down on the often dangerous and illegal movements of people across borders that have turned human smuggling into a worldwide industry and to give people seeking economic opportunity a chance.

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres and other supporters of the compact contend that migrants contribute to the world economy.

The United States and other opponents argue that the compact tries to “globalize” how migration is carried out, at the expense of the sovereignty of individual countries.

— Associated Press

CONGO

Election campaigning halted in Kinshasa

Police fired tear gas to disperse rock-throwing opposition supporters in Congo’s capital on Wednesday after the governor, citing security concerns, ordered a halt to campaigning ahead of Sunday’s presidential vote.

The decision by Kinshasa Gov. André Kimbuta, a member of the governing coalition, follows crackdowns by security forces last week that killed at least seven people and a fire that destroyed thousands of voting machines.

On the outskirts of Kinshasa, carloads of police using tear gas blocked supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu, who was trying to enter the city on his way to a rally, a witness said.

The election, originally set for 2016, is intended to choose a successor to President Joseph Kabila, who is due to step down after 18 years in office. It would be Congo’s first democratic transfer of power, but Kinshasa authorities said they feared violence.

Kinshasa is an opposition stronghold. Security forces killed dozens in the city during protests over Kabila’s refusal to step down when his mandate officially expired two years ago.

Campaigning was due to end at midnight Friday.

— Reuters

U.N. food program to cut services to Palestinians: The United Nations' World Food Program said it will cut services to nearly 200,000 Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip because of a lack of funding. The WFP said it needs an extra $57 million to continue providing for 360,000 impoverished Palestinians in 2019. The Palestinians faced major budget cuts this year after the United States slashed funding for the United Nations' Palestinian refugee program and for programs run in the Palestinian territories by the U.S. Agency for International Development

South Africa issues arrest warrant for Grace Mugabe: South African authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Grace Mugabe, the wife of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, on suspicion of assaulting a woman in Johannesburg last year. A South African court ruled this year that the government acted illegally in granting diplomatic immunity to Grace Mugabe when the alleged attack was reported. Mugabe allegedly attacked Gabriella Engels in a hotel on Aug. 13, 2017. Mugabe was allowed to return to Zimbabwe, however, despite calls for her to be prosecuted.

— From news services