Few, however, expected Diab’s unexpected selection to survive either the immediate popular backlash that erupted on the streets or the scrutiny of the international community. His appointment not only runs counter to Lebanon’s long tradition of consensual politics, but also appears to affirm that Iranian-backed Hezbollah is the most powerful political player in Lebanon, potentially deterring future Western aid.

AD

AD

Lebanon’s leaders have been under pressure for weeks to choose a prime minister to replace Saad Hariri, who resigned after nationwide protests erupted in October.

Diab’s selection is likely only to deepen the crisis, because he does not have the support of Hariri’s majority-Sunni bloc, making it harder for him to form a government.

Under Lebanon’s post-colonial power-sharing agreement, the prime minister has to be chosen by the Sunni community.

— Liz Sly

BRITAIN

Scotland's leader seeks new independence vote

A constitutional standoff between London and Edinburgh loomed Thursday as Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon demanded a transfer of power that would allow Scotland a fresh chance to split from the United Kingdom.

AD

Currently, Scotland needs the consent of the government in Westminster to hold a new vote on independence. Sturgeon and her Scottish National Party want that decision devolved permanently to Scotland’s semiautonomous government in Edinburgh.

AD

Speaking at Bute House, her official residence in Edinburgh, Sturgeon maintained that the U.K. was “a voluntary association of nations” and that Scotland’s ability to determine its future was “a fundamental right of self-determination.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he would not allow a new vote, arguing that the one held in 2014, when Scots voted 55 percent to 45 percent to stay in the United Kingdom, was a “once-in-a-generation event.”

AD

Sturgeon counters that a “material change in circumstances” — namely, Brexit — justifies another vote. She also claims a mandate based on her nationalist party’s performance in last week’s general election.

— Karla Adam

Humanitarian agreement reached for key Yemeni town: Yemen's warring parties agreed to create humanitarian corridors in the key port city of Hodeida, the main entry point for food and aid in a country with the world's worst humanitarian crisis. The agreement follows two days of U.N.-mediated talks between Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led coalition seeking to restore the Yemeni government to power. A coordinating committee sanctioned by the world body said both parties were working on redeploying forces to improve humanitarian access and enable movement of civilians. The Hodeida port handles 70 percent of Yemen's food imports and aid.

AD

AD

Australia's most populous state declares wildfire emergency: Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, has declared a seven-day state of emergency as oppressive conditions fanned about 100 wildfires. Central Sydney reached a maximum of 102 degrees Fahrenheit, while outer suburbs scorched at 108 degrees. A statewide fire ban will remain in place until midnight Saturday. Around 7.4 million acres of land has burned nationwide in the past few months, with six people killed and more than 800 homes destroyed.

More than 300 arrested in Italian mafia sweep: Police arrested more than 300 suspected members of the 'Ndrangheta criminal organization in Italy, Switzerland, Germany and Bulgaria in a major mafia crackdown. In Italy alone, 2,500 officers participated in raids, which also targeted property valued at 15 million euros ($16.7 million). Those arrested were being held on suspicion of extortion, murder, money-laundering and belonging to a mafia organization. The Calabrian 'Ndrangheta has increasingly eclipsed the Sicilian Cosa Nostra in power and wealth.

— From news services

AD