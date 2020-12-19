Palestinian negotiators have suffered numerous setbacks under the Trump administration, and complained about what they say are biased pro-Israel steps from Washington.

— Associated Press

CHINA

Beijing criticizes U.S. for blacklisting firms

China is threatening countermeasures to Washington’s blacklisting of more than 60 Chinese companies, a sign that tensions between the world’s two biggest economies may further escalate during the final days of the Trump presidency.

The U.S. Commerce Department cited national security and human rights violations as reasons for blacklisting the Chinese companies in an announcement on Friday. Shanghai-based chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and Shenzhen-based drone giant SZ DJI Technology Co. were among the companies that were punished.

“Such moves have seriously damaged the international economic and trade order and free trade rules, as well as the security of the global supply chain,” the Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

— Bloomberg News

Rockets target U.S. base in Afghanistan: Several rockets were fired Saturday at Bagram Airfield, a major U.S. base in Afghanistan, but there were no casualties, NATO and provincial officials said. Wahida Shahkar, spokeswoman for the governor in Parwan province, said that 12 rockets were placed in a vehicle and that five of them were fired. Police were able to defuse seven others. No one has immediately asserted responsibility. In April, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for five rocket attacks on the base.

CAR accuses former president of plotting coup: The government of Central African Republic accused former president François Bozizé of plotting a coup ahead of the country's Dec. 27 general election. The government said in a statement that Bozizé plotted with members of his family and a number of armed groups to attack two towns near the capital, Bangui, after the country's top court rejected his candidacy. Bozizé, who had previously accepted the court's decision, could not be reached for comment on Saturday.

Iraq to devalue currency by more than 20 percent: Iraq's Central Bank announced it will devalue the Iraqi dinar by more than 20 percent in response to a severe liquidity crisis brought on by low oil prices, a measure that has sparked public outrage as the government struggles to cover its expenses. It is the first reduction in exchange rates that the Iraqi government has made in decades.

Epstein associate in France charged: A modeling agent associated with disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein has been charged in France with sexual harassment and the rape of minors over 15 years old. Jean-Luc Brunel was arrested Wednesday, as part of an ongoing investigation, at Charles de Gaulle airport as he was preparing to take a flight to Senegal. The Paris prosecutor in a statement said Brunel was not handed any human trafficking charges, one of the main lines of inquiry.

U.S. suspends operations at 2 consulates in Russia: The United States is halting work at two consulates in Russia, the State Department said, citing coronavirus concerns. The decision to suspect operations in Vladivostok and Yekaterinburg is part of "ongoing efforts to ensure the safe and secure operation of the U.S. diplomatic mission in the Russian Federation," the statement said.