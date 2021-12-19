Kast tweeted a photo of himself on the phone with his opponent congratulating him on his “grand triumph” as supporters of Boric gathered in downtown Santiago to celebrate. Outgoing President Sebastián Piñera held a video call with Boric to congratulate him.
“I am going to be the president of all Chileans,” Boric said in the brief televised appearance with Pinera.
Boric, 35, will become Chile’s youngest modern president when he takes office in March. He was among several activists elected to Congress in 2014 after leading protests for higher-quality education. On the stump, he vowed to “bury” the neoliberal economic model left by Gen. Augusto Pinochet’s 1973-1990 dictatorship and raise taxes on the “super rich” to expand social services, fight inequality and boost protections of the environment.
Kast, who has a history of defending Chile’s past military dictatorship, finished ahead of Boric by two points in the first round of voting last month but failed to secure a majority of votes. That set up a head-to-head runoff against Boric.
Boric was able to reverse the difference by a larger margin than even pre-election opinion polls forecast by expanding beyond his base in Santiago and attracting voters in rural areas.
— Associated Press
SUDAN
Mass protests mark uprising anniversary
People took to the streets in Sudan’s capital and elsewhere across the country for mass demonstrations Sunday against an October military takeover and a subsequent deal that reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok but sidelined the pro-democracy movement.
The protests mark the third anniversary of the uprising that eventually forced the military removal of longtime autocrat Omar Hassan al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.
Sudan then followed a fragile path toward democracy and was ruled by a joint military-civilian government. The Oct. 25 coup has rattled the transition and led to relentless street protests.
Video footage circulated online purported to show tens of thousands of protesters marching in the streets of Khartoum, the capital, and its twin city of Omdurman on Sunday. Protesters were seen waving the Sudanese flag and white ones with printed images of those killed in the uprising and ensuing protests.
Ahead of the demonstrations, authorities had tightened security across the capital, barricading government and military buildings. They also blocked major roads and bridges linking Khartoum and Omdurman across the Nile River.
— Associated Press
PHILIPPINES
Typhoon deaths exceed 140; toll likely to mount
The death toll in the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year has reached at least 146, and the governor of an island province hit especially hard by Typhoon Rai said there may be even greater devastation that has yet to be reported.
Gov. Arthur Yap of Bohol province in the central Philippines said 72 people died there, 10 were missing and 13 were injured, and he suggested that the fatalities may still considerably increase because only 33 of 48 mayors were able to report back to him because of downed communications. Officials were trying to confirm a sizable number of deaths caused by landslides and extensive flooding elsewhere.
The typhoon rampaged through central island provinces Thursday and Friday. The government said about 780,000 people were affected, including more than 300,000 residents who had to evacuate their homes.
At least 64 other typhoon deaths were reported by the disaster-response agency, national police and local officials. Officials on Dinagat Islands, one of the southeastern provinces first hit by the storm, separately reported 10 deaths just from a few towns, bringing the overall fatalities to 146.
— Associated Press
Man beaten to death inside Sikh temple in India: A man was beaten to death in the northern Indian city of Amritsar after he allegedly attempted to commit a sacrilegious act inside the Golden Temple, one of Sikhs' most revered shrines. The incident occurred during a daily evening prayer, media reported, after the man jumped over a railing inside the inner sanctum and attempted to grab a sword kept near the Sikh holy book. TV footage showed people rushing to stop him. Police told New Delhi Television that the man was killed after the incident.
— From news services