The Boeing 777, flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was shot down by a Buk missile on July 17, 2014, over territory in eastern Ukraine that was controlled at the time by pro-Moscow rebels.

An international team of investigators has concluded that the missile and its launcher came from the Russian army’s 53rd Antiaircraft Missile Brigade.

The investigation is being led by prosecutors in the Netherlands because nearly 200 of the passengers killed were Dutch.

Russia has always denied any role in the flight’s downing and claimed that the Buk missile came from Ukrainian army arsenals.

Tsemakh, a Ukrainian who was questioned over the Flight 17 downing while in custody in Ukraine over other allegations, was handed to Russia as part of a prisoner swap in September.

Dutch prosecutors said they asked Russia to arrest Tsemakh after the swap so he could be extradited. While Russia does not extradite its citizens, it could have handed over Tsemakh because he is Ukrainian, the prosecutors said.

Three Russians and a Ukrainian have been charged in the case. None have been extradited.

— Associated Press

COLOMBIA

Duque agrees to start talks with protesters

The government of President Iván Duque extended an olive branch Monday to labor and student groups behind recent protests in Colombia by offering to start separate talks on their demands.

Administrative Director Diego Molano said the government is willing to immediately initiate talks on 13 points identified by the National Strike Committee but asked it to refrain from a planned protest Wednesday, citing economic and transportation repercussions.

The Strike Committee, made up of more than a dozen labor, student and other activist groups, did not immediately respond, but the leader of the Central Workers Union said it would refuse to halt the protest.

Duque had previously insisted that the Strike Committee join a “national conversation” he has begun with a wider swatch of society to draft short- and long-term solutions to issues such as corruption and inequality.

Protest organizers have refused to participate in that dialogue and instead demanded that the president hold separate talks with them.

Molano did not make clear Monday whether the government would remain willing to hold independent talks with the Strike Committee even if it proceeded with a Wednesday strike.

The committee’s demands include asking Duque to withdraw or refrain from tax, labor and pension changes that are before the legislature or rumored to be in development.

— Associated Press

At least 208 killed in Iran protests, Amnesty says: At least 208 people have been killed in Iran amid protests over sharply rising gasoline prices and a crackdown by security forces, Amnesty International said. The protests began Nov. 15 after authorities raised the price of government-subsidized gasoline by 50 percent. Economic discontent has gripped the nation in the past year, since the United States reinstated sanctions after pulling out of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Rescuers among 6 dead in French Riviera storms: A helicopter crash killed three French rescuers on a mission to save people trapped by floods, and three others were killed in heavy rains that pounded France's Mediterranean coast in a second week of deadly flooding in the region. The helicopter had carried out 13 missions Sunday and was being diverted to another storm-slammed area when it lost radio contact, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said.

Jailed Kurdish leader in Turkey sent to hospital for tests: The jailed ex-leader of a Kurdish party in Turkey has been sent to a hospital for examinations, authorities said, shortly after his attorney said he suffered chest pains and lost consciousness in prison last week. Selahattin Demirtas, 46, has been in prison for more than three years on terrorism charges. The Turkish government accuses Demirtas's Peoples' Democratic Party of links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, which has waged a decades-long insurgency.

— From news services

