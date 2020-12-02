The bill would suspend U.N. inspections and require the government to resume enriching uranium to 20 percent if European nations fail to provide relief from crippling U.S. sanctions. That level falls short of the threshold needed for nuclear weapons but is higher than that required for civilian purposes.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Rouhani said his administration “does not agree with that and considers it harmful for the trend of diplomatic activities.”

Rouhani has five working days to sign off on the bill to make it executable. If he refuses to sign the bill, it will be automatically signed by the parliament speaker to go into effect. However, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has the final say on all major policies.

— Associated Press

ETHIOPIA

Deal struck with U.N. on aid access to Tigray

A month after deadly conflict cut off Ethiopia’s Tigray region from the world, the United Nations said Wednesday that it and the Ethiopian government have signed a deal to allow “unimpeded” humanitarian access, at least for areas under federal government control after the prime minister’s declaration of victory over the weekend.

This will allow the first food, medicines and other aid into the region of 6 million people, which has seen rising hunger during the fighting between the federal and Tigray regional governments. Each regards the other as illegal in a power struggle that has been months in the making.

For weeks, the United Nations and others have pleaded for access amid reports of supplies running desperately low for millions of people, with aid-laden trucks blocked at Tigray’s borders.

More than 1 million people in Tigray are thought to be displaced, including more than 45,000 who have fled into Sudan.

— Associated Press

LIBYA

U.N.: 'Serious crisis' over foreign fighters

The top U.N. official for Libya said Wednesday that there are at least 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries in the war-torn nation and warned of a “serious crisis” as weapons continue pouring into the country.

“That is a shocking violation of Libyan sovereignty . . . a blatant violation of the arms embargo,” U.N. acting envoy for Libya Stephanie Williams said at an online meeting of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.

The 75-member forum is trying to get Libya’s warring sides to agree on a mechanism that would establish a transitional administration to lead the country through presidential and parliamentary elections in December 2021.

The gathering is part of U.N. efforts to end the chaos that engulfed oil-rich Libya after the 2011 overthrow and killing of dictator Moammar Gaddafi. The country is now split east and west between two rival administrations, each backed by an array of militias and foreign powers. Military commander Khalifa Hifter rules the east and south, while a U.N.-supported government based in Tripoli controls the west.

Williams’s remarks reflect exasperation over the lack of progress on the departure of foreign fighters and mercenaries from Libya, which was part of a cease-fire deal inked in October.

— Associated Press

Israel transfers $1 billion to Palestinian Authority: Israel has transferred more than $1 billion in taxes and customs duties it collects on behalf of the Palestinian Authority after a six-month hiatus in which the Palestinians had severed ties with Israel over its plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank. The Palestinians resumed contacts with Israel last month. The taxes are a key source of revenue for the Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Pakistani court declares ex-leader fugitive from justice: A top court in Pakistan declared ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a fugitive from justice after he failed to return home from London to face additional corruption charges. The move by the Islamabad High Court comes months after Sharif was given the chance to voluntarily return home. The 70-year-old has been living in self-exile in London after Pakistani authorities in November 2019 temporarily released him on bail so he could seek medical treatment abroad. Sharif's bail later expired, and authorities have issued arrest warrants for him.