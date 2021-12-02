10 oil workers reported killed in bus attack in Syria: Ten people were killed and one person was injured in an attack on a bus carrying workers in an oil field in a government-held area in Syria, the official Syrian Arab News Agency reported. No details were offered on who was behind the attack. SANA called it a "terrorist attack" and said the workers were employees of the government-controlled Kharata oil field in Deir al-Zour province. Islamic State militants have been active in the desert area of eastern and central Syria despite losing their last strongholds in the country in 2019.