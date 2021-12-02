The ministry said the deployment involved setting up living quarters for personnel, hangars for the vehicles and other infrastructure.
The Bastion is capable of hitting sea targets at a range of up to 270 nautical miles.
The deployment followed moves by Russia to beef up its military presence on the Kuril Islands.
Japan asserts territorial rights over the four southernmost islands of the Kuril chain and calls them the Northern Territories. The Soviet Union took the islands in the final days of World War II, and the dispute has kept the countries from signing a peace treaty formally ending their hostilities.
FRANCE
Archbishop resigns over 2012 relationship
Pope Francis on Thursday accepted the resignation of the archbishop of Paris, who unexpectedly offered to step down last week after admitting to an “ambiguous” relationship with a woman in 2012.
Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit said in a statement Thursday that he offered to step down “to preserve the diocese from the division that suspicion and loss of trust are continuing to provoke.”
The Vatican said the pope accepted Aupetit’s offer and named Monsignor Georges Pontier to serve temporarily in his place pending the pontiff’s appointment of a permanent new archbishop.
The resignation comes amid great upheaval in the French Catholic Church. A report in October estimated that 3,000 French priests had committed sexual abuse over the past 70 years. In 2020, the pope accepted the resignation of French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin in connection with the coverup of the sexual abuse of dozens of boys by a priest.
Aupetit wrote to Francis offering to resign after a report in Le Point magazine said he had a consensual, intimate relationship with a woman. Aupetit told Le Point that he did not have sexual relations with the woman. Roman Catholic priests take vows of chastity.
10 oil workers reported killed in bus attack in Syria: Ten people were killed and one person was injured in an attack on a bus carrying workers in an oil field in a government-held area in Syria, the official Syrian Arab News Agency reported. No details were offered on who was behind the attack. SANA called it a "terrorist attack" and said the workers were employees of the government-controlled Kharata oil field in Deir al-Zour province. Islamic State militants have been active in the desert area of eastern and central Syria despite losing their last strongholds in the country in 2019.
2 journalists wounded in Congo after police open fire on protest: Two journalists were wounded when police opened fire on a protest outside the provincial parliament in Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Bukavu, media reports and a Reuters reporter at the scene said. Police fired tear gas and live ammunition into a crowd of pro-government demonstrators and journalists, the Reuters reporter said, after local lawmakers voted to dismiss South Kivu province's administration. In the post-vote melee, journalists Crispin Murhula and Jérémie Baraka were wounded in the leg, Murhula's colleague told Reuters and Baraka said on social media.
