MOROCCO

3 more arrested in Nordic hikers' slayings

Authorities arrested three more suspects Thursday in the deaths of two Scandinavian university students killed in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains, while Denmark’s intelligence agency said the slayings “may be related” to the Islamic State group.

The three suspects were arrested as they tried to flee Marrakesh, Moroccan national security spokesman Boubker Sabik said. Authorities have said that they consider the killings a terrorist act, and Sabik said officials are investigating whether the three have extremist ties.

Another suspect was arrested Tuesday. Moroccan prosecutors said he had affiliations to an extremist group, without naming it. No other suspects are being sought, Sabik said.

Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen confirmed the identities of the victims, 24-year-old Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, of Denmark, and Norwegian citizen Maren Ueland, 28. The University of South-Eastern Norway said the women were its students.

The hikers’ bodies were found Monday in a remote region of the Atlas Mountains not far from a village that often is the starting point for treks to Mount Toubkal, North Africa’s highest peak.

Other tourists found the women with stab wounds in their necks and alerted police, according to Moroccan media.

Morocco is generally considered safe for tourists but has battled with Islamist extremism for years.

— Associated Press

EGYPT

43 NGO staffers cleared in illegal-funding case

An Egyptian court on Thursday acquitted 43 people, including German and U.S. nationals, of charges that they illegally received funding for their local and foreign nongovernmental organizations.

The verdict ended a seven-year legal battle that rattled civil society groups just months after a 2011 uprising forced autocrat Hosni Mubarak to step down after 29 years in power.

A lower court convicted the 43 in 2013. The Court of Cassation, Egypt’s highest appeals court, threw out that verdict in April and ordered a fresh trial, which culminated in Thursday’s ruling. None of the 43 spent time in jail.

Egypt’s military had claimed that protests over its direct rule between February 2011 and June 2012 were funded by foreigners. It ordered raids on more than a dozen offices of rights and freedom advocacy groups, seizing files and computers.

Amnesty International said the verdict, in what it called a “bogus” case, was a step in the right direction.

“However, today’s ruling only relates to the first phase of the case, which investigated the funding of international organizations; the investigation into local Egyptian NGOs is ongoing and dozens of staff are still at risk,” said Najia Bounaim, Amnesty’s North Africa campaigns director.

The Americans involved in the case worked for NGOs that included Freedom House, the International Republican Institute and the National Democratic Institute.

— Associated Press

Brazilian AG seeks to charge President Temer: Brazil's attorney general has accused President Michel Temer of sitting at the center of "an institutionalized system of corruption" and has asked the courts to charge him as soon as he leaves office at the year's end. Raquel Dodge filed a request asking the Supreme Court to assign the case to a lower court after Temer loses his limited protections from prosecution. The case focuses on Grupo Rodrimar, a company accused of funneling bribes through firms associated with the president. Dodge's petition asks that Temer and five alleged co-conspirators pay $8.5 million in fines.

At least 2 reported killed in Sudan protests: Violent protests against the government broke out for the second consecutive day in cities across Sudan, including in the capital, where police used tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters, and in an eastern city where at least two protesters are said to have died in clashes with police. The protests have been sparked by a steep rise in the price of bread that deepened the struggle of most Sudanese to make ends meet in the face of steady price increases and shortages of basic items and fuel.

U.S. airstrikes kill 11 al-Shabab fighters: The U.S. military said it killed 11 al-Shabab extremists with a pair of airstrikes outside Somalia's capital. The U.S. Africa Command said the strikes were in self-defense after al-Shabab fighters attacked forces with the Somali military and the African Union peacekeeping mission. The U.S. military has sharply increased airstrikes on al-Shabab since President Trump took office.

Zimbabwe sees 'no need' to extradite ex-first lady: Zimbabwe said there is "no need" to extradite Grace Mugabe, wife of former leader Robert Mugabe, to South Africa after police there issued a warrant for her arrest. Energy Mutodi, Zimbabwe's deputy minister of information, said the government objects to the move by South African law enforcement against Grace Mugabe, who is accused of assaulting a woman in Johannesburg last year. A South African court ruled this year that the government acted illegally when it granted diplomatic immunity to Mugabe after the alleged attack.

— From news services