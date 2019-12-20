Residents and activists reported incessant bombing. Hundreds of displaced people marched to the border with Turkey, demanding access to safety and calling for an end to the violence.

— Associated Press

AUSTRALIA

'Catastrophic' fire danger faces Sydney

The fourth day of a historic heat wave in Australia shattered monthly heat records for the state of Victoria and numerous localities, and caused destructive bush fires to expand their reach.

The heat wave has set a slew of records, with the hottest day ever recorded nationwide on both Dec. 17 and 18, with the 19th likely to be ranked at least among the top 5 hottest days.

On Friday, bush fires burning in several states again spread smoke into some of Australia’s largest metro areas, including Melbourne and Sydney.

Bolsonaro lashes out at press: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro lashed out at journalists Friday, singling out one as looking "like a homosexual," amid news reports of a corruption investigation linked to his son. A visibly upset Bolsonaro accused the press of bias against him and his son, Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro. Investigators are looking into allegations that the younger Bolsonaro hired employees with no duties while he was a state legislator, and that the workers kicked back part of their salaries to him.

— From news services

