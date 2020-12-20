Taiwan has complained of repeated Chinese military activity, including China’s regular flying of air force aircraft near the island. China says such drills are aimed at protecting the country’s sovereignty.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said the Shandong — which was formally commissioned almost exactly one year ago — accompanied by four warships, had set out from the northern Chinese port of Dalian on Thursday.

After passing through the narrow Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the carrier group was continuing in a southerly direction, the ministry added.

China’s Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taiwan’s ministry said that six warships and eight air force aircraft were sent to “stand guard” and monitor the Chinese ships’ movements.

On Saturday, a U.S. warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the 12th such mission by the U.S. Navy this year.

— Reuters

AFGHANISTAN

Car bomb explosion in Kabul kills at least 9

A car bomb blast that rocked Afghanistan’s capital early Sunday killed at least nine people, according to the Afghan Interior Ministry.

Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi told reporters at the site of the attack that it also wounded about 20 others, including a member of parliament, Khan Mohammad Wardak. Andarabi said the lawmaker was in “good condition.”

The interior minister added that the casualty toll could rise further.

The attack happened while the lawmaker’s convoy was passing through an intersection in Kabul’s Khoshal Khan neighborhood. The blast set afire surrounding civilian vehicles and damaged nearby buildings and shops.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a statement condemning the attack, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that the Taliban should stop violence against civilians and accept a cease-fire to facilitate the peace process.

Ghani’s statement did not directly lay blame on the Taliban for the car bombing or offer evidence that the group was responsible for it.

The Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in the capital of Kabul in recent months, including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students.

The Islamic State also claimed responsibility for Saturday’s rocket attacks at the major U.S. base in Afghanistan. There were no casualties in that assault, according to NATO and provincial officials.

— Associated Press

Rockets fired at U.S. Embassy in Baghdad: Eight rockets targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone late Sunday, Iraq's military and Iraqi officials said, sparking fears of renewed unrest as next month's anniversary of the U.S. slaying of an Iranian general draws near. An Iraqi military statement said an "outlawed group" launched eight rockets targeting the Green Zone, injuring one Iraqi security person at a checkpoint and causing material damage to a residential complex and some cars.

Cyclone death toll rises in Fiji: The death toll from a powerful cyclone that battered the Pacific island nation of Fiji last week has risen to four, with one missing, an official said Sunday. While Cyclone Yasa on Thursday spared the capital city, Suva, and the major tourist hub of Nadi, the full extent of the damage was still being assessed.

Scores of protesters arrested in Belarus: Authorities in Belarus detained about 100 protesters on Sunday during a weekly anti-government march in Minsk, an Interior Ministry representative said in a statement. Belarus, a country of 9.5 million people, which Russia sees as a security buffer against NATO, has been rocked by mass protests since an Aug. 9 election that longtime President Alexander Lukashenko claims he won. His opponents say the vote was rigged and have been demanding his resignation.