At least 375 people were killed, 56 were missing and 500 were injured, according to the national police. The toll may increase because several towns and villages remained out of reach because of downed communications and power outages, although massive cleanup and repair efforts were underway.
Gov. Arlene Bag-Ao of Dinagat Islands, among the southeastern provinces first hit by the typhoon, said Rai’s ferocity on her island province of more than 130,000 people was worse than that of Typhoon Haiyan. Haiyan was one of the most powerful and deadliest typhoons on record, which devastated the central Philippines in November 2013.
Emergency crews were working to restore electricity in 227 cities and towns, officials said. Power had been restored in only 21 areas. Cellphone connections in more than 130 cities and towns were disrupted by the typhoon, but at least 106 had been reconnected by Monday, officials said.
— Associated Press
CANADA
Québec imposes curbs over omicron concerns
Canada’s second most-populous province is shutting bars, gyms and casinos and ordered people on Monday to work from home to combat the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Health Minister Christian Dubé said Québec has a record 4,500 new cases of the coronavirus a day and urged residents of the province to cut down their personal contacts as the Christmas holiday season approaches. The new measures went into effect Monday evening.
“The situation is critical . . . right now we are waging a war against the virus,” Dubé said at a virtual briefing, saying the health-care system is very fragile.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that the spike in cases was “scary,” and the country’s top medical official made clear that the health-care system could soon be swamped.
Dubé said most schools would be shut immediately until Jan. 10. Restaurants can open only from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and all sporting events will be played behind closed doors.
— Reuters
Saudi coalition says it targeted rebel-held Yemeni airport: A Saudi-led coalition fighting Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen said it launched "precision airstrikes" on rebel targets at the airport in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa. The strikes were carried out just over an hour after the coalition asked United Nations agencies and civilians to immediately leave the airport. The coalition claims the Houthi rebels have turned the airport into a base for launching ballistic missiles and explosive-laded drones into Saudi Arabia. The Houthis have held Sanaa since September 2014. The Saudi-led coalition entered the war in 2015, determined to restore the internationally recognized government and oust the rebels.
17 dead, 68 missing as ship sinks off Madagascar: A cargo ship illegally carrying 130 passengers sank off Madagascar's northeastern coast, killing at least 17 people and leaving 68 missing, officials said. At least 45 people were rescued from the waters of the Indian Ocean, according to a report from the Maritime and River Port Agency. The ship, Francia, had left the city of Antanambe, in the eastern Mananara North district, the report said. It was heading south toward the port of Soanierana Ivongo. As it is registered as a cargo ship, it is not authorized to carry passengers, said the director general of the Maritime and River Port Agency, and Antanambe is not an official port.
— From news services