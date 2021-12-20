17 dead, 68 missing as ship sinks off Madagascar: A cargo ship illegally carrying 130 passengers sank off Madagascar's northeastern coast, killing at least 17 people and leaving 68 missing, officials said. At least 45 people were rescued from the waters of the Indian Ocean, according to a report from the Maritime and River Port Agency. The ship, Francia, had left the city of Antanambe, in the eastern Mananara North district, the report said. It was heading south toward the port of Soanierana Ivongo. As it is registered as a cargo ship, it is not authorized to carry passengers, said the director general of the Maritime and River Port Agency, and Antanambe is not an official port.