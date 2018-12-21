GAZA STRIP

Three Palestinians killed during protests

Israeli forces shot and killed three Palestinians, including a teenager, in the Gaza Strip during the latest of weekly protests along the border with Israel on Friday, Palestinian health officials said.

About 8,000 Palestinians gathered near the border fence, the Israeli military said.

Gaza’s health ministry said Mohammad Jahjouh, 16, was fatally shot, while 25 others, including a local journalist, were wounded by Israeli gunfire.

It later said two men, ages 28 and 40, died of injuries they sustained at protests in two separate locations along the fence earlier in the day.

— Reuters

NEPAL

21 killed in bus crash on botany field trip

A bus carrying college students and their instructors back from a botany field trip drove off a highway in a remote, mountainous area Friday, leaving 21 dead and 15 injured, police said.

The bus plunged about 1,640 feet down a mountainous slope, police said.

— Associated Press

Death toll in Czech mine blast rises: The death toll in a methane explosion at a black coal mine in the Czech Republic's northeast increased to 13, a mining company said Friday. OKD mining company spokesman Ivo Celechovsky said 12 of the dead were Polish and one was Czech. A further 10 miners were injured in the explosion Thursday afternoon at the CSM mine near the town of Karvina. The explosion occurred about 2,600 feet underground.

Protesters reject nationalist government in Hungary: Thousands marched in anti-government protests Friday in Budapest, upset over labor-law changes, increasing corruption and limits on academic freedom under Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist government. The protests, which started last week, have given the country's fragmented opposition a chance to work together as they challenge Orban, who has led the country with increasing powers since 2010.

Seven killed in Congo cargo plane crash: A Congolese cargo plane that went missing after delivering materials for a presidential election has crashed, killing seven crew members, Congo's electoral body said Friday. The plane crashed 22 miles from Kinshasa, a government statement said.

Tons of dead fish wash up in Rio lagoon: Residents of a high-end neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro woke up to the unpleasant smell of 13 tons of rotting fish floating in the city's Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon. Biologists think that the extreme heat caused by El Niño killed the fish overnight and caused them to wash ashore Friday.

— From news services