The Legion counted 175 victims of the priests but didn’t provide a number for the victims of the seminarians, most of whom were never ordained and left the congregation.

The Legion released the statistics on Saturday, the same day Pope Francis accepted the resignation of the Legion’s biggest defender at the Vatican, Cardinal Angelo Sodano, as dean of the College of Cardinals.

Sodano, who was secretary of state under St. John Paul II, had for years blocked the Vatican from investigating sexual abuse allegations against Maciel, even though the Vatican had documented evidence dating from the 1940s.

Under John Paul, however, Maciel was adored at the Vatican for his supposed orthodoxy and ability to produce donations and vocations.

The Vatican in 2010 took over the Mexico-based Legion and imposed a process of reform after an investigation showed that Maciel had sexually abused seminarians and fathered at least three children with two women. Two-thirds of the Legion’s victims — 60 — were Maciel’s victims, the report found.

Most had been boys between 11 and 16.

UNITED KINGDOM

Narwhal-tusk-wielding hero breaks his silence

A mysterious figure who used a narwhal tusk to help subdue a knife-wielding extremist on London Bridge last month has been identified as a civil servant in Britain’s Justice Ministry.

Darryn Frost broke his silence Saturday, telling Britain’s Press Association that he and others reacted instinctively when Usman Khan started stabbing people at a prison rehabilitation program at Fishmongers’ Hall next to the bridge on Nov. 29.

“When we heard the noise from the floor below, a few of us rushed to the scene,” the 38-year-old Frost said. “I took a narwhal tusk from the wall and used it to defend myself and others from the attacker. Another man was holding the attacker at bay with a wooden chair.”

He said Khan had two large knives, one in each hand, and pointed at his midriff.

“He turned and spoke to me, then indicated he had an explosive device around his waist,” Frost said. “At this point, the man next to me threw his chair at the attacker, who then started running towards him with knives raised above his head.”

The confrontation quickly moved onto London Bridge, where Frost and others managed to fight the attacker to the ground until police arrived.

The extremist, who had served prison time for earlier terrorism offenses, was shot dead by police moments later after he threatened again to detonate his vest, which turned out to be fake.

There had been much speculation about the tusk-wielding hero. Authorities have said the intervention of Frost and others helped keep the death count to two.

French forces kill 33 Islamists in Mali: French forces killed 33 Islamist militants in Mali, near the border with Mauritania where a group linked to al-Qaeda operates, French authorities said. The raid targeted the same forest area where France wrongly claimed last year it had killed Amadou Koufa, one of the most senior Islamist militants being hunted by French forces. A spokesman for the French army's chief of staff declined to say at this stage whether Koufa was the target this time.

Eastern Libyan forces seize ship with Turkish crew: Eastern Libyan forces seized a Grenada-flagged ship with a Turkish crew off the Libyan coast, a spokesman said, amid rising tensions with Turkey, which supports the rival Libyan government in Tripoli. Turkey's parliament on Saturday approved a security and military cooperation deal signed with the Tripoli government last month. It was not immediately clear what the ship was carrying. Ankara has sent military supplies to Libya in violation of a United Nations arms embargo.

Arrests made in mosque burnings in Ethiopia: Five people suspected of burning down four mosques in Ethiopia's Amhara region were arrested, a regional spokesman said, as rising inter-communal and ethnic violence threatens political reforms initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Getnet Yirsaw, the Amhara state spokesman, also said in a Facebook post that a church in the town of Motta had been targeted in an arson attack. It was unclear who was responsible for that attack. The president of Amhara's regional Islamic council said businesses owned by Muslims had also been burned and vandalized.

