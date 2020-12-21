The parties are ideologically disparate and include the liberal Momentum, right-wing Jobbik and green party Dialogue. In a statement, they said that their cooperation would not represent a merger but that they would put aside their differences in pursuit of a “change in era.”

“The Hungarian people have their first real chance in a decade to shake off the corrupt and dishonest rule of Fidesz,” the parties said.

Recent opinion polls suggest such a unity strategy could be effective in challenging Fidesz’s decade-long hold on power.

Fidesz remains the most popular single party in Hungary. Opponents say changes it authored to electoral laws have made the strategy of joining forces the only democratic means left to defeat the party.

Critics say the right-wing Orban has spent his years in office rolling back democratic institutions as he built what he calls an “illiberal democracy.”

— Associated Press

RUSSIA

Navalny says he duped agent into detailing plot

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Monday that he had tricked a Russian secret agent into disclosing details of the botched plot to kill him and had been told that poison had been placed in his underpants.

Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin’s most outspoken critics, was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after collapsing on a plane in Russia. Germany has said he was poisoned with a Soviet-style nerve agent.

Navalny declared his poisoning case solved earlier this month when a joint media inquiry said it had identified a team of assassins from Russia’s FSB security service.

In a video published on his website Monday, Navalny said he had phoned some of his alleged poisoners before the joint investigation was released and posed as an aide to the secretary of Russia’s Security Council.

One of the men, named by Navalny as an FSB employee, spoke to him for 49 minutes and appears to have been part of the cleanup team, he said. Navalny published a transcript of the conversation.

The phone call or the identity of the purported agent could not be independently verified.

The Kremlin has repeatedly rejected any suggestion that Russia tried to kill Navalny.

— Reuters

2 found guilty over deaths of 39 migrants in England: Two members of an international people-smuggling gang — a Romanian mechanic and a Northern Irish truck driver — were convicted of manslaughter in the deaths of 39 people from Vietnam whose bodies were found last year in the back of a container truck in southeastern England. The victims, ages 15 to 44, were migrants from impoverished villages who had paid people-smugglers thousands of dollars to take them on risky journeys to what they hoped would be better lives abroad. Two other suspects were convicted of people-smuggling. Several others have pleaded guilty in the case.

German court convicts man in synagogue attack: A German court convicted a right-wing extremist of murder and attempted murder and sentenced him to life in prison for an attack on a synagogue last year on Yom Kippur, Judaism's holiest day. He killed two people after he failed to gain entry to the building. The attack is considered one of the worst anti-Semitic assaults in Germany's postwar history. Stephan Balliet, 28, posted a screed against Jews before trying to shoot his way into the synagogue in the eastern city of Halle while broadcasting the attack live on a gaming site.

Israeli police shoot alleged gunman in Jerusalem: Israeli police said they shot a Palestinian man who opened fire at officers in Jerusalem's Old City. According to police, the attacker approached a police post near the Lions' Gate entrance to the Old City and fired a rudimentary submachine gun. Police chased him and gunned him down. An officer tripped during the chase and was lightly hurt, police said.