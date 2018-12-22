IRAN

U.S. carrier in view of war games in gulf

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard launched war games in the Persian Gulf on Saturday, state television reported, after a U.S. aircraft carrier entered the waterway amid rising tensions.

Television showed amphibious forces landing on Iran’s island of Qeshm during the exercises, in which naval vessels, helicopters, drones, rocket launchers and commando units also took part.

The U.S. aircraft carrier John C. Stennis entered the gulf on Friday and was shadowed by Revolutionary Guard speedboats. Rockets were fired from the speedboats, but a U.S. Navy spokeswoman said they were pointed away from U.S. vessels.

— Reuters

London Gatwick flights return after arrests in drone case: London's Gatwick Airport took strides toward running a full schedule of flights Saturday as police questioned a man and a woman in connection with the drone intrusions that caused mayhem for tens of thousands of holiday travelers. Police said Saturday that the suspects are a 47-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman from Crawley, which is roughly five miles from the airport. They were arrested on suspicion of disrupting civil aviation in a way likely to endanger people or operations, but had not been formally charged.

Russia says world is at risk of new nuclear arms race: Russia is warning that the scrapping of a Cold War-era nuclear pact may lead to an arms race and direct confrontation between several global regions, after a proposal by Moscow was rejected in a United Nations vote. Moscow had put forward a resolution in support of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), which bans Moscow and Washington from stationing short- and intermediate-range, land-based missiles in Europe. Washington has threatened to pull out of the accord, saying Moscow failed to comply with it.

Corbyn says he would push ahead on Brexit: British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn says he would push ahead with Brexit and seek to renegotiate the terms if he won a snap election next year — a blow to party supporters who want a second referendum. Like much of Britain, the Labour Party is deeply divided over Brexit, with some senior lawmakers leading calls for a fresh vote and others representing areas that recorded the highest support for leaving the European Union in the 2016 plebiscite.

Spain to allow aid boat carrying 311 migrants to dock: Spain's Foreign Ministry gave permission to an aid boat carrying 311 rescued migrants to head for Spain after Italy and other Mediterranean countries did not answer its request to dock. The boat belonging to the Spanish aid group Proactiva Open Arms rescued the migrants Friday in waters near Libya. Spain's Foreign Ministry said that Malta denied the aid boat permission to dock and that the boat's calls to Italy, France, Tunisia and Libya went unanswered. Spain's new center-left government made the humane treatment of migrants one of its first policy decisions.

