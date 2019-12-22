There was no immediate comment from Israel, and there were no reports of casualties.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group, said the missile attack targeted Iranian and Syrian military positions near Damascus.

In neighboring Lebanon, Israeli warplanes could be heard flying in the country’s airspace at the time of the airstrikes in Syria.

Last month, Israel said it struck dozens of Iranian targets in Syria in a “wide-scale” operation in response to rocket fire on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

Israel has repeatedly struck Iran-linked targets in Syria in recent years and has warned against any permanent Iranian presence on the frontier.

Iran has forces based in Syria, Israel’s northern neighbor, and supports Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

— Associated Press

IRAQ

Protesters reject pick

for prime minister

Thousands of protesters poured into the streets of Baghdad and Iraq’s southern provinces on Sunday, rejecting the nomination of what some call an Iran-backed candidate for the prime minister’s post. The demonstrations came ahead of a midnight deadline for naming an interim prime minister but without a solution being reached.

The protesters closed roads in southern provinces, saying they will not accept the nomination of the outgoing higher education minister, Qusay al-Suhail.

Iraq’s leaderless uprising has roiled the country since Oct. 1, and at least 400 people have been killed. Thousands have taken to the streets in Baghdad and the predominantly Shiite south to decry corruption, poor services and a lack of jobs, while also calling for an end to the political system imposed after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion.

Pressure from the protests led Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to resign late last month. Iraq’s constitution requires parliament’s largest bloc to name a candidate for the premiership within 15 days of accepting the prime minister’s resignation. That deadline expired Thursday but was extended until midnight Sunday.

— Associated Press

Death sentence issued in Pakistani blasphemy case: A Pakistani anti-terrorism court sentenced a liberal scholar and former university lecturer to death on blasphemy charges. In 2013, Junaid Hafeez was accused by students at the university where he taught of making blasphemous Facebook posts. Insulting Islam's prophet Muhammad carries a mandatory death penalty in Pakistan. His attorneys say he was framed by students from an Islamist party. Hafeez's family and attorney said they would file an appeal.

Croatia's presidential vote heads to runoff: Croatia's conservative president will face a liberal former prime minister in a runoff election next month after no candidate won an outright majority in a first round of voting, near-complete results showed. Croatia's presidency is largely ceremonial. The vote was held just days before Croatia takes over the European Union's presidency.

— From news services

