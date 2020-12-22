As part of the deal, Morocco, which is home to a small but centuries-old Jewish community and has long welcomed Israeli tourists, secured U.S. recognition of its 1975 annexation of the disputed region of Western Sahara, which is not recognized by the United Nations.

Joining Kushner was the head of Israel’s delegation, national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat. Both men met with Morocco’s King Mohammed VI and other top officials.

Speaking to reporters, Kushner described the meetings as “enormously productive.”

“Morocco and Israel are making huge strides on their commitments to resume full diplomatic relations, promote economic cooperation and to reopen their liaison offices very quickly,” he said.

Kushner also defended the U.S. recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara, which has drawn criticism from the United Nations and U.S. allies in Africa and beyond, saying it was “rejecting the failed status quo, which benefits no one.”

— Associated Press

RUSSIA

More European officials face entry prohibitions

Moscow is expanding the list of European officials barred from entering Russia in response to the European Union’s sanctions over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday.

The move comes a day after Navalny, a longtime adversary of President Vladimir Putin, released a recording of a phone call that he said he made to an alleged state security operative — who was identified by media outlets as a member of a team that has reportedly trailed the opposition politician for years. In the recording, the man indicated his purported involvement in covering up the poisoning and revealed some details of the operation.

In October, the E.U. imposed sanctions on six Russian officials and a state research institute over the poisoning.

In a statement Tuesday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry called the sanctions “a confrontational political decision” and announced that it was expanding “the list of representatives of EU member states and institutions who will be denied entry to the Russian Federation.”

The ministry said the list includes “those who are responsible for promoting anti-Russian sanctions initiatives” in the 27-member bloc.

Navalny fell sick during an Aug. 20 flight in Russia and was flown to Berlin for treatment while still in a coma two days later. Labs in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established that he was exposed to a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.

— Associated Press

Rio de Janeiro police arrest outgoing mayor: Rio de Janeiro state police arrested outgoing Mayor Marcelo Crivella in connection with an alleged kickback scheme, yet another show of political turmoil in the Brazilian city. Seized materials, phone data, financial intelligence reports and testimony from collaborators "revealed the existence of a well-structured and complex criminal organization led by Crivella and that acted within City Hall since 2017," according to the prosecutors' office. The evangelical bishop-turned-politician is set to leave office on Jan. 1 after losing a reelection bid.

5 killed in Kabul bombing: A roadside bomb killed at least five prison doctors and health workers in Afghanistan's capital while they were on their way to the country's largest prison, officials said. Three doctors, two of them women, working to control the spread of the coronavirus in the prison were among the dead, said a spokeswoman for the Health Ministry. The Pul-i-Charki prison houses hundreds of inmates, including scores of Taliban insurgents.

Russian, Chinese bombers fly joint patrol over Pacific: Russian and Chinese bombers flew a joint patrol mission over the western Pacific in a show of increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing. The Russian military said that a pair of its Tu-95 strategic bombers and four Chinese H-6K bombers flew over the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, and the East China Sea. The mission was the second such flight since a July 2019 patrol over the same area.

Undocumented Venezuelans won't get free covid vaccines, Duque says: Colombia's president said Venezuelans living in the country without residence permits won't be given free coronavirus vaccines when those arrive. In an interview with Blu Radio, Iván Duque said that giving free vaccines to undocumented immigrants could "unleash a stampede" of Venezuelans crossing into Colombia to get vaccinated. Duque added, though, that migrants who have regularized their status in Colombia would be eligible for free vaccines as long as they fall into the categories that the Health Ministry has outlined for who gets vaccinated first. More than 1.8 million Venezuelans live in Colombia, according to immigration authorities, and about 60 percent of them do not have a residence permit.