AFGHANISTAN

Ghani picks critics of Pakistan for 2 top posts

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani appointed hard-line opponents of neighboring Pakistan to two top security posts on Sunday, potentially complicating U.S. efforts to revive peace talks with the Taliban ahead of the withdrawal of 7,000 American troops next summer.

Ghani said that Amrullah Saleh will be the next interior minister and that Asadullah Khalid will be defense minister. Both are former intelligence chiefs who have blamed Pakistan for the Taliban’s resurgence in recent years and even called for it to be declared a state sponsor of terrorism.

Afghanistan’s parliament will have to approve the appointments.

Pakistan, which has influence over the Taliban, is taking part in the latest U.S. effort to revive the peace process. It helped orchestrate last week’s talks in the United Arab Emirates. Representatives of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Pakistan and the United States attended those talks with the Taliban. In a significant development, Afghanistan’s national security adviser also was in the UAE, and though he did not attend talks with the Taliban, he met with Washington’s peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad.

The Taliban has refused to talk to the Ghani government, calling it an American puppet.

— Associated Press

SUDAN

Army to stand by embattled president

Sudan’s military on Sunday pledged to stand by President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, according to a tweet by the state news agency, as the embattled leader faces street protests decrying worsening economic conditions and demanding that he step down.

“The armed forces assert that it stands behind its leadership and its keen interest in safeguarding the people’s achievements and the nation’s security, safety along with its blood, honor and assets,” said the tweet, quoting a military statement.

Bashir hails from the military establishment, which has dominated the country in the six decades since independence from Anglo-Egyptian rule in 1956.

The statement came as opposition to Bashir mounted and violent street protests continued across the country. On Sunday, an umbrella coalition of professional unions said the nation’s doctors will go on an indefinite strike that is expected to be the first of a series of work stoppages amid protests calling on Bashir to step down.

The coalition also called on citizens to continue their protests, which entered their fifth day Sunday.

The protests are chiefly over rising prices and shortages of food and fuel. A steep rise decreed last week in the price of bread, a staple for most Sudanese, proved to be the final straw.

Opposition leader Sadiq al-Mahdi, who led the democratically elected government ousted by Bashir in the 1989 coup, told reporters Saturday that as many as 22 people have been killed in clashes since the protests began.

— Associated Press

U.N. cease-fire monitors arrive in Hodeida : A U.N. team led by a Dutch officer arrived in Hodeida to monitor a cease-fire that went into force in the Red Sea port city, where Yemen's civil war rivals have been fighting for months, according to security officials and witnesses. The team, led by Maj. Gen. Patrick Cammaert, had earlier flown into Sanaa, the capital, from Aden, the home in exile of Yemen's internationally recognized government. The arrival of the team in Hodeida follows charges by both sides over the past week that the other was breaching the truce, reached earlier this month.

Suspect tied to Charlie Hebdo attack is charged: French authorities made preliminary terrorism charges against a former fugitive extremist suspected of fighting U.S. forces in Iraq and helping to organize the 2015 attack at satirical French publication Charlie Hebdo that killed 12 people. Peter Cherif, recently arrested in the former French colony of Djibouti and expelled to France, was charged upon arrival at Paris's Charles de Gaulle Airport, the prosecutor's office said. Cherif was a close friend of Chérif and Said Kouachi, the brothers who killed 11 people at Charlie Hebdo's offices and a police officer in January 2015.

Police free two held in Gatwick chaos : British police have released a man and a woman who had been arrested in connection with the drone incursions at London's Gatwick Airport that had disrupted holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers. Sussex police said the two were no longer considered suspects. Flights to and from Gatwick, Britain's second-busiest airport, were operating normally Sunday, airport authorities said.

— From news services