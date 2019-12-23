Ali Akbar Salehi told state TV that the secondary circuit transfers heat to the reactor’s cooling system. He said the entire reactor system will go online in 2021.

Heavy water helps cool reactors, producing plutonium as a byproduct that can be used in nuclear weapons. Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

Britain is helping Iran redesign the Arak reactor to limit the amount of plutonium it produces. London has filled the role left after the United States withdrew from the nuclear deal last year.

Tehran has slowly stepped up violations of the deal to pressure world powers for more incentives to make up for the U.S. pullout. U.S. sanctions are taking a heavy toll on Iran’s economy.

— Associated Press

MALI

France: 7 extremists killed in drone strike

France’s Defense Ministry announced Monday that it had carried out its first armed drone strike, killing seven Islamist extremists in central Mali over the weekend.

France joins a tiny group of countries that use armed drones, including the United States.

The drone deployment came nearly one month after two French helicopters collided in Mali, killing 13 soldiers in the deadliest military loss for France in nearly four decades.

A Defense Ministry statement said the drone strike occurred Saturday while French President Emmanuel Macron was visiting neighboring Ivory Coast.

The strike targeted extremists in the Ouagadou forest, where a group known as the Macina Liberation Front is active.

The use of armed drones has been somewhat sensitive in France, notably because of civilian deaths in U.S. drone strikes in Afghanistan and Somalia.

France, Mali’s former colonial ruler, led a 2013 military operation to oust Islamist extremists from power in northern Mali. Since then, however, Mali’s military has failed to stem the violence despite support from the French and a United Nations peacekeeping mission.

— Associated Press

MEXICO

Bolivia accused of diplomatic breaches

Mexico complained Monday that 150 Bolivian intelligence agents have surrounded the Mexican ambassador’s residence in La Paz and that some of them tried to search the envoy’s vehicle.

Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department said the ring of Bolivian agents in military dress started over the weekend.

The department said the presence of the guards and the stopping and attempted search of a diplomatic vehicle violated diplomatic protections and guarantees.

Mexico briefly gave asylum to ousted Bolivian president Evo Morales and has given refuge to about 30 of his supporters at its embassy facilities in La Paz.

In an open letter to the Organization of American States, Mexico called the Bolivian interim government’s actions “unacceptable.”

Morales resigned as president last month after conservative opponents staged protests over alleged vote fraud in his attempt to win reelection.

— Associated Press

At least 15 reported killed in Burundi landslides: The mayor of Burundi's capital said that at least 15 people were killed by landslides caused by heavy rains over the weekend. Bujumbura Mayor Freddy Mbonimpa said 30 people were injured and dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed in the landslides in the north of the capital. Heavy rains in recent weeks across East Africa have killed scores of people.

Pakistan arrests critic of prime minister: Pakistan's anti-corruption body arrested a prominent opposition leader who has been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Ahsan Iqbal was arrested hours after he publicly called Khan the country's "biggest beggar." He said Khan has failed to improve Pakistan's ailing economy despite getting billions of dollars in loans from the International Monetary Fund and others. Iqbal served as interior minister under Nawaz Sharif. Sharif was removed from office in 2017 over graft allegations and sentenced to prison the next year.

— From news services

