Dundar, who has contributed opinion columns to The Washington Post, left Turkey in 2016 and lives in exile in Germany.

The 2015 arrests of Dundar and Erdem Gul, a colleague, were part of a years-long crackdown on journalists and media outlets by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government. The campaign accelerated after a coup attempt in 2016 and has left Turkey with a dwindling number of media outlets with opposition voices.

Dundar and Gul were convicted on espionage-related charges in May 2016. An appeals court overturned the convictions and ordered retrials. Gul was acquitted in June 2018, but Dundar was found guilty in absentia.

Wednesday’s sentencing came a day after the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Turkey must immediately release Selahattin Demirtas, a Kurdish lawyer and former member of parliament who has been imprisoned and awaiting trial since November 2016.



Demirtas, a former leader of a pro-Kurdish opposition party, is charged with terrorism-related offenses, which he has denied.

— Kareem Fahim

SUDAN

Peacekeeping mission in Darfur to end soon

U.N. Security Council members have decided to end the joint United Nations-African Union peacekeeping force in Sudan’s western Darfur region when the mandate runs out Dec. 31, after pressure from the country’s transitional government, Russia and African nations.

The council voted unanimously this week not to extend the mandate of the joint mission, UNAMID. In June, the Security Council unanimously approved replacing it with a much smaller and solely political mission.

The Sudanese government has been pressing for UNAMID to expire at year’s end, a request that obtained the backing of Russia, Niger, South Africa, Tunisia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines in a council meeting this month.

Several Western nations have urged more time before UNAMID’s exit, citing risks to Sudan’s transition process.

Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow autocrat Omar Hassan al-Bashir in April 2019. Since then, the country has been led by a joint military-civilian government.

The Darfur conflict began in 2003 when ethnic Africans rebelled, accusing the Arab-dominated government in Khartoum of discrimination. The government retaliated with force.

— Associated Press

U.S. expands sanctions on Belarus: The United States has expanded sanctions on Belarus, targeting four entities and 40 individuals over their roles in a disputed presidential election and the government's subsequent crackdown on protesters. Belarus, which Russia sees as a security buffer against NATO, has been hit by repeated protests after the Aug. 9 vote, which longtime President Alexander Lukashenko said he won. His opponents say the vote was rigged and have been demanding his resignation.

Netanyahu confidant quits party: A confidant of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is quitting the ruling Likud party and joining an upstart rival, accusing Netanyahu of plunging Israel into an unnecessary election campaign in hopes of escaping corruption charges. Zeev Elkin will join the party of Gideon Saar, another longtime Likud figure who quit the party. Israel headed into its fourth election campaign in two years after Netanyahu and his main coalition partner failed to meet a deadline to pass a budget.