Lithuania extends migrant detention limit to a year: Migrants who cross into Lithuania from Belarus can be detained for up to a year, the Lithuanian Parliament decided, increasing an initial six-month detention limit. The detention was introduced in July as part of plans to hold large numbers of migrants in camps near the border and deter others from trying to cross into the country. About 4,300 migrants have entered from Belarus this year, according to Lithuanian Interior Ministry data. More than 3,000 are being held in migrant camps, the ministry said.