It is the latest interdiction amid the grinding war in Yemen that pits Iranian-backed Houthi rebels against a Saudi-led military coalition that seeks to restore the country’s internationally recognized government. Western governments and United Nations experts repeatedly have accused Iran of smuggling illicit weapons and technology into Yemen over the years, fueling the civil war. Iran denies arming the Houthis.
In an unusually pointed move, the statement from the U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet accused Iran of sending the weapons, saying the boat was sailing along a route “historically used to traffic weapons unlawfully to the Houthis in Yemen.”
U.S. patrol ships transferred the weapons to the guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane before sinking the fishing vessel because of the “hazard” it posed to commercial shipping. It said the Yemeni crew would be repatriated.
— Associated Press
Suicide bomber killed at Kabul passport office gate: A suicide bomber was killed at the gate of a passport office in the Afghan capital, a government spokesman said, and unconfirmed reports said several people were injured in the blast. A spokesman for the Interior Ministry said the attacker was fatally shot while trying to enter the passport office premises. Large crowds have been thronging the office seeking travel documents in recent days after the service was restarted following weeks of suspension.
Ex-Tunisian president convicted of undermining security: A court in Tunisia sentenced former president Moncef Marzouki in absentia to four years in prison for "undermining the external security of the state," according to the state TAP news agency. Marzouki had urged France to end its support for Tunisia, calling President Kais Saied a "dictator." Citing an "imminent peril" to the nation in the midst of an economic and health crisis, Saied froze parliament and fired the prime minister in July, giving himself wide powers. Marzouki has described him as a "coup leader."
Lithuania extends migrant detention limit to a year: Migrants who cross into Lithuania from Belarus can be detained for up to a year, the Lithuanian Parliament decided, increasing an initial six-month detention limit. The detention was introduced in July as part of plans to hold large numbers of migrants in camps near the border and deter others from trying to cross into the country. About 4,300 migrants have entered from Belarus this year, according to Lithuanian Interior Ministry data. More than 3,000 are being held in migrant camps, the ministry said.
Sudanese women protest rapes blamed on security forces: Hundreds of women marched in Omdurman and protests hit other Sudanese cities in response to allegations that 13 women were raped during protests earlier in the week over the military's rule. The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights received 13 allegations of rape and gang rape by security forces during those protests. The United States, European Union, Britain and other countries have condemned the rapes and urged that the perpetrators be held accountable.
— From news services