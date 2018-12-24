SYRIA

Turkish-allied fighters massing on front line

Turkish-backed Syrian fighters said Monday that they are preparing to move into eastern Syria alongside Turkish troops once American forces withdraw and that they are massing on the front line of a town held by Kurdish-led forces.

The U.S. pullout will leave the oil-rich eastern third of Syria up for grabs. The area has been controlled by the Kurdish-led forces, backed by the Americans over the past four years.

A Syrian Kurdish official said the Kurdish militia is reaching out for potential new allies after the U.S. withdrawal, underscoring the group’s dire situation.

“We will deal with whoever can protect the . . . stability of this country,” Ilham Ahmed said.

The Kurdish militia had partnered with the U.S.-led coalition since 2014 to fight Islamic State militants. Now, it is left to face a triple threat from Turkey, the Syrian government and the Islamic State. Turkey views the Kurdish fighters as terrorists because of their links to Kurdish insurgents inside Turkey.

On Monday, Iraq said it could consider deploying troops inside Syria to protect it from threats across its borders. Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said his government is “considering all the options.”

President Trump has said that the withdrawal from Syria will be slow and coordinated with Turkey, without providing a timetable.

A Pentagon spokesman said the executive order for the troop withdrawal has been signed but provided no further details.

— Associated Press

PAKISTAN

Ex-leader sentenced

to 7 years for graft

An anti-graft tribunal sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to seven years in prison for corruption on Monday.

The verdict came after Sharif was removed from power last year over graft allegations. Sharif, who was serving his third stint as prime minister, has denied wrongdoing.

He is accused of possessing assets beyond his known sources of income and was arrested after the ruling was announced.

Sharif can appeal the verdict, under which he was also fined $25 million.

The same court acquitted Sharif in a second case relating to his family’s business in Britain.

Monday’s conviction and sentencing were the latest blow to Sharif, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in July over the purchase of luxury apartments in London. He appealed that sentence and was released on bail in September, along with his daughter and her husband, who also were in the case.

The two cases on which the court ruled Monday were related to Sharif’s foreign assets, which he says are owned by his two sons. The court declared his sons, who live in London, as absconders.

— Associated Press

LIBYA

Authorities recover 34 bodies from ISIS grave

The bodies of 34 Ethiopian Christians executed in Libya by the Islamic State in 2015 have been exhumed from a mass grave, Libyan authorities said Monday.

The grave was unearthed Sunday, after information was obtained during investigations of arrested Islamic State members, the Interior Ministry’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said on its Facebook page.

A video posted on social media in April 2015 appeared to show Islamic State militants shooting and beheading the Christians on a beach.

The CID displayed drone images of the mass grave, which appeared to be on a farm near the coastal city of Sirte.

The bodies will be repatriated to Ethiopia once “domestic and international legal procedures are completed,” it said. Hundreds of thousands of people have migrated from sub-Saharan Africa to Libya in recent years, many hoping to eventually reach Europe.

The Islamic State, also known as ISIS, took control of Sirte in 2015 and lost the city in 2016 to local forces backed by U.S. strikes.

— Reuters

Lava, ash spew from new fracture on Mount Etna: The Mount Etna observatory said lava and ash are spewing from a new fracture on the active Sicilian volcano amid an unusually high level of seismic activity. The Etna observatory said 130 tremors were recorded by Monday midday. It reported lava flows from the volcano and said a new fracture had opened near its southeast crater. The owner of a refuge on the volcano said hikers were brought down from higher elevations to 6,230 feet for safety. But there are no reports of injuries, and the ash was not causing disruptions to residents of nearby towns and cities.

— From news services