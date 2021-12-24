Iranian general calls war games a warning to Israel: War games conducted this week by Iran in the Persian Gulf were intended to send a warning to Israel, the country's top military commanders said. The Revolutionary Guards' war games, which included firing ballistic and cruise missiles, ended Friday. "These exercises had a very clear message: a serious, real … warning to threats by the Zionist regime's authorities to beware of their mistakes," Gen. Hossein Salami, chief of the Guards, said on state TV. "We will cut off their hands if they make a wrong move."