The ferry had a license to carry a maximum of 420 people, though survivors and officials estimated that between 500 and 800 people were aboard when the fire broke out, according to media reports.
The ferry left Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital, on Thursday and was traveling along the Sugandha River near the town of Jhalakathi when the blaze overtook the three-decker boat. Local officials said they think the fire started in the engine room, the BBC reported. The country’s Fire Service and Civil Defense agency did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
— Miriam Berger
SOUTH KOREA
Former president Park is granted a pardon
South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in granted a pardon to former president Park Geun-hye, who was in prison after being convicted of corruption, the justice ministry said on Friday.
Park, 69, became South Korea’s first democratically elected leader to be thrown out of office when the Constitutional Court upheld a parliament vote in 2017 to impeach her. She was brought down after being found guilty of colluding with a friend to receive tens of billions of won from major conglomerates, mostly to fund her friend’s family and nonprofit foundations. In January, South Korea’s top court upheld a 20-year prison sentence for Park.
— Reuters
Iranian general calls war games a warning to Israel: War games conducted this week by Iran in the Persian Gulf were intended to send a warning to Israel, the country's top military commanders said. The Revolutionary Guards' war games, which included firing ballistic and cruise missiles, ended Friday. "These exercises had a very clear message: a serious, real … warning to threats by the Zionist regime's authorities to beware of their mistakes," Gen. Hossein Salami, chief of the Guards, said on state TV. "We will cut off their hands if they make a wrong move."
West will continue to back Libya's interim government: Western powers say they will continue to recognize Libya's interim government despite its presidential election being delayed, but called for a new polling date to be swiftly set. The fate of the interim Government of National Unity, which was installed in March as part of a U.N.-backed peace process, has become a main source of disagreement in the fallout over the collapse of the election earlier this week.
Greek coast guard rescues 90 from sailboat: Greek coast guard divers searched the hull of a submerged sailboat for people possibly trapped inside after the vessel, possibly smuggling in migrants, hit rocks and sank off the coast of southern Greece, leading to the deaths of at least 11 people. The coast guard said 90 people — 52 men, 11 women and 27 children — were rescued overnight and early Friday from a rocky islet near the remote island of Antikythera.
— From news services