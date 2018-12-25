THAILAND

Legislature legalizes medical marijuana

Thailand’s legislature on Tuesday agreed to amend the country’s drug law to allow the licensed medical use of marijuana, as well as kratom, a locally grown plant traditionally used as a stimulant and painkiller.

Thailand is the first country in Southeast Asia to take such action, which is also under consideration in neighboring Malaysia. New Zealand’s government this month enacted a law liberalizing the medical use of marijuana, which had previously been tightly restricted.

The Thai legislation passed its final reading in the National Legislative Assembly by a vote of 166 to 0 with 13 abstentions.

The changes, which become law when published in the Royal Gazette, legalize the production, import, export, possession and use of marijuana and kratom products for medical purposes.

Purveyors, producers and researchers will need licenses to handle the drugs, while end-users will need prescriptions.

Recreational use of the drugs remains illegal and subject to prison terms and fines commensurate with the quantities involved.

Public hearings showed huge support for the measure.

— Associated Press

BANGLADESH

Youths attack reporters covering campaign

About two dozen masked youths attacked a group of Bangladeshi reporters with hockey sticks and batons, injuring about 10 of them, when they were resting at a hotel after covering an election rally, the journalists said Tuesday.

The incident, which occurred late Monday about 25 miles from the capital, Dhaka, is the latest violent attack to mar campaigning for the Sunday election.

The youths, whose identity remains unclear, also smashed hotel windows and vandalized more than a dozen vehicles, the journalists said.

Dhaka Reporters Unity, a union body, said many of its members were “seriously injured.”

The Dhaka district’s top police official, Shah Mizan, said a police team sent to the hotel was not able to immediately determine who the attackers were.

Opposition parties have complained of attacks on their workers by ruling-party activists and the arrests of candidates on what they say are trumped-up charges during the campaign.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League, which is seeking a third straight term in power, has denied accusations that it is trying to intimidate opposition candidates and journalists.

— Reuters

Suicide attack kills 3 outside Libyan Foreign Ministry: A suicide bomber targeted the entrance of Libya's Foreign Ministry in Tripoli, killing three people, including a prominent militia leader, according to security officials. The officials said a second attacker was killed by guards before he could detonate his explosives vest. No one claimed the attack, which bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State.

14 security personnel killed in Boko Haram ambush: Nigeria's military said 14 military and police personnel were killed in an ambush by Boko Haram extremists. An army statement said the security forces were on escort duty when they were attacked in Yobe state in the country's north. Nigeria's military has been fighting Boko Haram's Islamist insurgency for nearly a decade.

British professor reportedly returns after detention in Iran: A British Iranian academic who had been detained in Iran on security charges has returned to Britain, the British Broadcasting Corp. reported. Abbas Edalat, a computer science and mathematics professor at Imperial College London, was detained in Tehran in April. He was arrested on what Iranian state media said at the time were unidentified security charges.

— From news services