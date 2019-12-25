There was no immediate claim of responsibility in Gaza, which is under the control of the Islamist group Hamas and where a smaller armed faction, Islamic Jihad, exchanged fire with Israel during a two-day surge of violence last month.

AD

Israeli TV stations showed Netanyahu, who is campaigning to remain the leader of the conservative Likud party in an internal election on Thursday, being escorted off a stage by bodyguards. The reports said he was taken to a shelter after sirens sounded.

AD

It was the second such incident after a September appearance by Netanyahu in the nearby town of Ashdod was briefly disrupted by a rocket siren.

Although Netanyahu is widely expected to retain Likud’s leadership, he faces a tough battle ahead of a March general election — Israel’s third in a year, after he and his centrist rival Benny Gantz failed to secure majorities in two previous ballots.

— Reuters

AD

JAPAN

Time, cost of U.S. base relocation to double

The relocation of a U.S. Marine Corps base to a less crowded area of the southern Japanese island of Okinawa will take more than twice as much money and time as previously estimated because of the need to stabilize the reclaimed land on which it will be built, Japan’s government said Wednesday.

The Defense Ministry said the relocation of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from densely populated Ginowan to Henoko on Okinawa’s eastern coast will cost 930 billion yen ($8.5 billion) and take 12 years, pushing its completion into the 2030s. That adds more than a decade to the plan, which has already been delayed by more than 20 years because of local opposition and other reasons.

AD

AD

Under a plan agreed to by Tokyo and Washington in 2013, construction was to cost about 350 billion yen ($3.2 billion) and take five years, with completion expected in about 2022.

Most of the additional cost and time is required to stabilize and strengthen reclaimed land off the coast of Henoko that will be used for runways, the ministry said. It presented its new estimate to a panel of Japanese experts discussing the relocation plans.

Many Okinawans, including Gov. Denny Tamaki, oppose the relocation, saying the base should be entirely removed from the island. The heavy U.S. military presence on Okinawa has been a source of a long-running conflict between the island and Washington and Tokyo.

AD

About half of the 50,000 American troops in Japan are stationed in Okinawa. The 30 U.S. installations on the island account for more than 70 percent of the area used by the U.S. military in Japan, leading Okinawa to protest that it is shouldering more than its share of the burden.

AD

— Associated Press

At least 26 peace activists reportedly abducted by Taliban: The Taliban ambushed a peace convoy in western Afghanistan and abducted 26 activists, members of a peace movement, a police spokesman said. The insurgents staged the ambush in the district of Bala Buluk in Farah province, the spokesman said. However, Bismillah Watandost of the People's Peace Movement of Afghanistan, the group to which the activists belong, said 27 of its members were abducted by the Taliban in the Farah assault. The different figures could not immediately be reconciled.

AD

Iran cuts mobile Internet in some provinces, report says: Authorities in Iran have shut down mobile Internet service in some provinces over security concerns, the semiofficial Iranian Labour News Agency reported. The report quotes an unnamed official in the Telecommunications Ministry as saying that the cut could be extended to more provinces if security officials deem it necessary. NetBlocks.org, which monitors cybersecurity and Internet governance, confirmed mobile Internet disruption in parts of Iran. The move came as foreign-based opposition groups have called for protests on Thursday.

— From news services

AD