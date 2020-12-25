Sobol was detained for 48 hours after questioning, Navalny, one of the Kremlin’s fiercest foes, wrote on Twitter.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which handles serious crimes, said on its website that it had launched a criminal case against Sobol. It did not mention any detention.

Sobol’s supporters and the authorities gave different accounts of events leading up to Friday’s actions.

Her supporters said she rang the doorbell Monday of an apartment owned by the family of a man who Navalny has said was an FSB security service officer involved in a bungled attempt to poison him using a nerve agent.

The FSB has dismissed Navalny’s poisoning account.

In its account of the arrest this week, the Investigative Committee said Sobol and others tried to gain entry to an old woman’s apartment in Moscow, wearing uniforms used by the state consumer health watchdog.

It accused her of tricking a delivery courier to enter the apartment block before barging into the woman’s unit when she opened the door. It said Sobol was suspected of using violence to enter illegally, an offense that can carry a jail term of up to two years.

— Reuters

ETHIOPIA

Parliamentary election scheduled for mid-2021

Ethiopia will hold a parliamentary election on June 5, the electoral board said Friday, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed seeks to quell political and ethnic violence in several regions.

Abiy’s Prosperity Party, a pan-Ethiopian movement he founded a year ago, faces challenges from increasingly strident ethnically based parties seeking more power for their regions.

Africa’s second-most-populous nation has a federal system with 10 regional governments, many of which have boundary disputes or face low-level unrest.

In the country’s northern Tigray region, thousands of people are believed to have died and 950,000 have fled their homes since fighting between regional and federal forces erupted Nov. 4. Tigray held its own elections in September in defiance of the federal government, which declared the contests illegal.

The National Electoral Board said next year’s calendar for voting did not include an election in Tigray. It said the date for a Tigray vote would be set once an interim government, established during the conflict, opened election offices.

The national vote was postponed from August because of the coronavirus crisis. The head of the winning party becomes prime minister.

For nearly three decades, Ethiopia was ruled by a coalition of four ethnically based movements dominated by the party from Tigray. That administration ruled in an increasingly autocratic fashion until Abiy took power in 2018.

Abiy merged three of the main regional parties last year to form the Prosperity Party. The fourth, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, refused to join.

— Reuters

Roadside bomb kills 2 Afghan army officers: At least two Afghan army officers, including a battalion commander, were killed when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in the northern province of Balkh, the military said. No one asserted responsibility for the bombing, but an army spokesman blamed the Taliban, which is active in the area and regularly attacks security forces. Afghanistan has faced relentless violence even as Taliban and Afghan government negotiators hold talks in Qatar to hammer out a peace deal.

Houthi sea mine strikes cargo ship in Red Sea, Saudi TV says: A sea mine planted by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck a cargo ship in the southern Red Sea, Saudi Arabia's state-owned television channel reported. Al-Ekhbariya quoted the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen since 2015. The media outlet provided no other details, including whether there was an explosion or to what country the vessel belonged. The report comes less than two weeks after an oil tanker suffered an explosion off Saudi Arabia's port city of Jiddah, resulting in the shutting down of the most important shipping point for the kingdom.

2 rockets fired from Gaza toward Israel, army says: The Israeli military said Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired two rockets toward southern Israel. The rockets were aimed at the coastal city of Ashkelon, but air defenses intercepted them, the military said. There were no reports of casualties or damage. No Palestinian group in Gaza, which is ruled by the militant organization Hamas, asserted responsibility for the rocket fire. The attack broke months of cross-border calm. Rocket attacks and retaliatory Israeli strikes are frequent, but they have largely been subdued in recent months because of the raging coronavirus outbreak in the territory.