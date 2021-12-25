At least 7 dead in Congo blast: A bomb exploded at a restaurant in the Democratic Republic of Congo as patrons gathered on Christmas Day, killing at least seven people in an eastern town where Islamist extremists are known to be active. Gunfire rang out shortly after the bomb went off, with crowds fleeing the town's center. Beni has long been targeted by rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces, but an Islamic State affiliate claimed responsibility for two blasts in the town in June, deepening fears that religious extremism also has taken hold there.