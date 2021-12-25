Herrera said she had no additional information about the decision, though she noted that petitions were pending before the Supreme Court to commute the women’s sentences.
The three are among at least 17 Salvadoran women who activists consider unjustly convicted and imprisoned after obstetric emergencies and who have been at the center of a campaign against El Salvador’s absolute law against abortions.
The Inter-American Court of Human Rights ruled in November that El Salvador’s government had violated the rights of a woman who was arrested in 2008 on charges of provoking an abortion and died in 2010 while in custody, leaving two children behind.
El Salvador is among four countries in Latin America that ban abortion in all cases, even when the life of the mother is at risk and in cases of rape. The others are Nicaragua, Honduras and the Dominican Republic.
— Associated Press
MYANMAR
Troops alleged to have killed more than 30
Myanmar troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be women and children, fatally shot more than 30 and set the bodies on fire, a purported witness and other reports said Saturday.
The purported photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve massacre in eastern Mo So village, just outside Hpruso township in Kayah state, where refugees were sheltering from an army offensive, spread on social media, fueling outrage against the military.
The accounts could not be independently verified. The photos showed more than 30 charred bodies in three burned-out vehicles.
A villager who claimed he went to the scene said the victims had fled the fighting between armed resistance groups and the army near Koi Ngan village, which is just beside Mo So, on Friday. He said they were killed after they were arrested by troops while heading to refugee camps.
The government has not commented on the allegations, but a report in the state-run Myanma Alinn newspaper on Saturday said the fighting near Mo So broke out Friday when members of ethnic guerrilla forces and those opposed to the military drove in “suspicious” vehicles and attacked security forces after refusing to stop.
— Associated Press
At least 7 dead in Congo blast: A bomb exploded at a restaurant in the Democratic Republic of Congo as patrons gathered on Christmas Day, killing at least seven people in an eastern town where Islamist extremists are known to be active. Gunfire rang out shortly after the bomb went off, with crowds fleeing the town's center. Beni has long been targeted by rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces, but an Islamic State affiliate claimed responsibility for two blasts in the town in June, deepening fears that religious extremism also has taken hold there.
La Palma eruption declared over: Scientists have declared the eruption on Spain's La Palma officially over, nearly 100 days after the Cumbre Vieja volcano began to spew out lava, rock and ash, and upended the lives of thousands. The volcano burst into action Sept. 19, pouring lava down the mountainside and swallowing up houses, churches and many of the banana plantations that account for nearly half the island's economy. No one was killed. A mammoth cleanup operation is only just getting underway.
— From news services