RUSSIA

Nuclear-capable glider poised to join arsenal

Russia on Wednesday conducted a final test of a nuclear-capable glider that flies at 20 times the speed of sound, President Vladimir Putin said, adding that the weapon will be part of the country’s arsenal next year.

Putin described the test, in which the glider was launched from a site in southwestern Russia toward a target on the Kamchatka Peninsula more than 3,500 miles away, as a “wonderful, perfect New Year’s gift for the country.”

The weapon is of a type that the Pentagon has been both working on and worrying about as an arms race emerges among the United States, Russia and China for missiles that can maneuver easily and travel far faster than the speed of sound. There was no immediate, independent confirmation of the test.

“This is a major event in the life of the armed forces and, perhaps, in the life of the country,” Putin told his cabinet ministers in televised remarks Wednesday. “Russia now has a new kind of strategic weapon.”

The glider is so fast and agile, he claimed when he unveiled it in March, that it will be able to evade missile defenses for years to come. Russia has pointed to U.S. missile defenses to justify the development of hypersonic boost-glide missiles that can carry nuclear weapons.

The United States is also working on hypersonic missiles, although U.S. officials have warned in recent months that the efforts lag behind those of potential adversaries. In recent years, the Pentagon has sharply increased its budget for such initiatives.

Congo election delayed in Ebola zone: Congo's long-delayed election, set for Sunday, will be postponed for months in certain communities where a deadly Ebola virus outbreak has infected hundreds, the electoral commission announced. The commission said the election in those communities, which will affect more than 1 million voters, will be in March instead. That is long after Congo's "definitive" presidential election results are set to be announced Jan. 15, with the inauguration three days later. Parts of eastern Congo, hit hard by the Ebola outbreak, face the daily threat of rebel attacks.

Afghanistan postpones election: Afghanistan's presidential election, initially set for April, will be postponed for several months to allow time to fix technical problems that surfaced during October's parliamentary elections, officials said. More time is needed to verify voter lists and train staff on a biometric identification system designed to reduce fraud, said an election commission spokesman. The last presidential election, in 2014, was marred by allegations of fraud.

Ukraine's leader announces end of martial law: Ukraine's leader announced an end to the 30-day martial law imposed after Russia seized Ukrainian ships in the Black Sea. The martial law was announced after Russian coast guard personnel fired at and seized three Ukrainian ships and their crews. The 24 crew members remain in Russian custody. The incident is another episode in the long-simmering conflict between the two countries that escalated in 2014 with Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.

Quake linked to Mt. Etna's eruption jolts Sicily: An earthquake triggered by Mount Etna's eruption jolted eastern Sicily, injuring at least 10 people, damaging churches and houses on the volcano's slopes, and prompting villagers to flee their homes. Italy's civil protection officials said the quake was part of a swarm of about 1,000 tremors, most of them barely perceptible, linked to Etna's volcanic eruption this week. Etna has been particularly active since July.

— From news services