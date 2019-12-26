Speaking to his ruling party’s officials, Erdogan said the Tripoli government of Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Serraj “invited” Turkey to send troops under a military cooperation agreement signed recently between the two that has been met with criticism across the region and beyond.

Libya is divided between two administrations, Serraj’s in Tripoli and an eastern-based government, each supported by an array of militias and foreign governments.

Serraj’s administration has faced an offensive since April by the eastern-based government.

— Associated Press

IRAQ

Iran-backed bloc's pick for premier is rejected

Iraq’s president refused on Thursday to designate a prime ministerial candidate nominated by the Iran-backed parliamentary bloc, plunging the country into further uncertainty amid nearly three months of mass protests.

President Barham Salih said in a statement issued by his office that he would not name the governor of the southern Basra province, Asaad al-Eidani, as the next prime minister “to avoid more bloodshed and in order to safeguard civil peace.”

Eidani’s name was proposed Wednesday by the Fatah bloc, which includes leaders associated with the Iran-backed paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces. His nomination was promptly rejected by protesters, who poured into the streets Wednesday demanding an independent candidate.

Demonstrators first took to the streets Oct. 1 to call for the overthrow of Iraq’s entire political class over corruption and mismanagement. The mass uprisings prompted the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi late last month. More than 450 people have been killed since October.

Salih said he was prepared to submit his resignation to parliament, as his refusal to designate Eidani could be construed as a violation of the constitution. He stopped short of actually stepping down, however, saying in a statement addressed to the parliament speaker that he would leave it up to lawmakers to decide “as they see fit.”

— Associated Press

IRAN

2 jailed academics start hunger strike, allies say

Two foreign academics detained in Iran have begun a hunger strike in protest of their incarceration, according to a letter published by their supporters.

French Iranian researcher Fariba Adelkhah and British Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert said in the letter dated Dec. 24 that they had begun refusing food and water at Tehran’s Evin prison, where they are being held.

The women’s protest was also announced in a tweet by the international research institute at France’s Sciences Po school, where Adelkhah is employed as a senior research fellow.

“CERI confirms the hunger strike begun by Fariba Adelkhah and her co-detainee Kylie Moore-Gilbert,” the institute said.

Iran has stepped up detentions of foreign and dual nationals amid a standoff with Western powers after the United States withdrew last year from an international nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

Moore-Gilbert has been detained for more than a year. Adelkhah was arrested this year and accused of spying.

— Reuters

Kashmir border shootings kill 4: Pakistan and India traded fire in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, with the exchanges killing two Pakistani troops, an Indian soldier and an Indian civilian, officials on both sides said. Tensions in Muslim-majority Kashmir — which is split between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety — have escalated since August, when India downgraded the autonomy of the portion of Kashmir it controls and imposed a lockdown.

Taliban releases 27 activists after day of captivity: The Taliban released 27 peace activists a day after they were abducted in an ambush on their convoy in western Afghanistan, a leader of the group to which they belong said. The reason for the abduction was still unclear, said Bismillah Watandost of the People's Peace Movement of Afghanistan. The insurgent group ambushed the activists in the district of Bala Buluk in Farah province.

— From news services

