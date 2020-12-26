Bosnia has become a bottleneck for thousands of migrants hoping to reach Western Europe. Most are stuck in Bosnia’s northwestern Krajina region, as other areas in the ethnically divided nation have refused to accept them.

— Associated Press

BRITAIN

Terms of Brexit pact published

Britain on Saturday published the text of its narrow trade agreement with the European Union just five days before it exits one of the world’s biggest trading blocs. The text includes a 1,246-page trade document, as well as accords on nuclear energy, exchanging classified information, civil nuclear energy and joint declarations.

The “Draft EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement” means that from 11 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Dec. 31, when Britain finally leaves the European Union’s single market and customs union, there will be no tariffs or quotas on the movement of goods originating in either place between the United Kingdom and the E.U.

— Reuters

Deadly explosions rock Afghan capital: Explosions hit the Afghan capital on Saturday morning, killing at least four people, including two police officers, officials said. The deaths were caused by a sticky bomb attached to a police vehicle detonated in western Kabul, police said. The explosion wounded two civilians. There were reports of at least two other blasts elsewhere in the city, but police had no immediate details. No group had claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Warring sides exchange prisoners in Libya: Libya's rival leaders kicked off a United Nations-brokered prisoner exchange, part of a preliminary cease-fire agreement between the warring Libyan groups. The exchange of a first batch of prisoners, supervised by a joint military committee, took place Friday in the southwestern village of al-Shwayrif, according to the U.N. Support Mission in Libya. A U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the country's east signed a nationwide, U.N.-brokered cease-fire deal in October that included an exchange of all war prisoners.

3 U.N. peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic: Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed in Central African Republic, as the government and its allies tried to fend off a rebel offensive ahead of Sunday's presidential and legislative elections. The Burundian peacekeepers were killed on Friday by unidentified assailants in Dekoa, about 125 miles north of the capital, Bangui, according to the U.N. mission, known as MINUSCA. Two more were injured, it said. Peacekeepers were also attacked by unknown assailants in Bakouma in the southwest of the country, MINUSCA added.

Ancient food counter uncovered in Pompeii: Archaeologists in Pompeii, the city buried in a volcanic eruption in 79 AD, have made the extraordinary find of a frescoed hot food and drinks shop that served up the ancient equivalent of street food to Roman passersby. Known as a termopolium, Latin for hot drinks counter, the shop was discovered in the archaeological park's Regio V site, which is not yet open the public.