Men paddle their handmade boats across the Yamuna River on a foggy winter morning Thursday in New Delhi. (Adnan Abidi/Reuters)

ISRAEL

Former military chief to run for office

A popular former Israeli military chief jumped into the political fray Thursday, announcing that he would run for office in the upcoming election and instantly injecting a potent challenge to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long rule.

Retired Lt. Gen. Benny Gantz has been polling favorably in recent weeks. By officially registering his new party, Israel Resilience, Gantz shakes up a snap three-month election campaign widely seen as Netanyahu’s to lose.

Even before he announced his candidacy, several polls showed Gantz’s hypothetical party coming in second only to Netanyahu’s ruling Likud in the crowded April 9 race. A second-place finish would position Gantz for either a top cabinet post in a Netanyahu government or a role as a high-profile opposition leader.

Though he has yet to lay out his worldview or political platform, Gantz flaunts stellar military credentials and a squeaky-clean image that contrasts sharply with Netanyahu’s corruption-laden reputation.

Netanyahu has been in office for nearly a decade and is seeking a fourth consecutive term. With a commanding lead in the polls, and a potential indictment looming, Netanyahu called early elections this week, seeking to preempt possible corruption charges.

Police have recommended charging Netanyahu with bribery and breach of trust in three cases. He has denied wrongdoing. The attorney general is weighing whether to file criminal charges.

— Associated Press

ROMANIA

Top prosecutor's ouster sought by government

Romania’s justice minister on Thursday asked the president to dismiss the country’s top prosecutor, who has accused the government of undermining efforts to fight corruption.

The development puts Romania at odds with the European Union just before it assumes the E.U.’s rotating presidency on Jan. 1.

Tudorel Toader said he was requesting that President Klaus Iohannis remove Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar for mismanagement. Lazar has been an outspoken critic of a judicial overhaul that critics say would make it harder to prosecute high-level corruption.

Lazar said Toader was ignoring recommendations by the E.U., which “is asking for an end to actions which harm the rule of law.” Romania’s justice system remains under special E.U. monitoring, partly over concerns about the legal revisions.

Also Thursday, Toader said he was asking Iohannis to appoint a regional prosecutor to the post of chief anti-corruption prosecutor even though Iohannis said last month that Adina Florea was disqualified from the position for legal reasons.

The Superior Council of Magistracy said earlier in the year that there were no grounds to dismiss Lazar, and it ruled that Florea was unsuited for the post of chief anti-corruption prosecutor.

— Associated Press

Man behind Chinese Consulate attack in Pakistan is killed: A separatist leader accused of masterminding last month's attack on a Chinese Consulate in Pakistan has been killed in Afghanistan, Pakistani officials and his group said. Aslam Baluch, a leader of the Baluch Liberation Army, and five associates were "martyred" in a blast, according to a spokesman for the group. Pakistani officials said Baluch was killed in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar. Pakistan has accused Afghanistan of sheltering Baluch separatists. Afghanistan, in turn, accuses Pakistan of sheltering the Taliban and other extremists.

Sudanese journalists strike: A union of Sudanese journalists has launched a strike in support of "legitimate" popular demands for freedom and democracy, the latest in work stoppages and protests calling for longtime President Omar Hassan al-Bashir to step down. The union said the three-day strike is also a protest of authorities' "barbaric" assault on press freedoms. Deadly protests have swept most of Sudan since Dec. 19.

India's lower house votes to end instant divorce for Muslims: The lower house of India's Parliament approved a bill to implement a Supreme Court ruling that the Muslim practice of instant divorce is unconstitutional. Opposition parties walked out in protest of a three-year jail term for any man who divorced in such a way. The government does not have a majority in the upper house and will need some opposition support to make the bill law. Last year, the high court ruled that allowing Muslim men to divorce by "triple talaq" violated the constitutional rights of Muslim women. Most of India's 170 million Muslims are governed by the Muslim personal law for family matters.