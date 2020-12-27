Parliament approved the bill — drafted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party — early on Sunday, the assembly said on Twitter.

Last week, seven civil society organizations said in a statement that terrorism charges in Turkey were arbitrary, adding that the law violates the presumption of innocence and punishes those whose trials are not finalized.

Investigations based on terrorism charges have been launched against hundreds of thousands of people under a crackdown following a failed coup in 2016. Members of Amnesty International and other civil society groups have been investigated and tried, while hundreds of foundations were shut down with decrees.

Critics say Erdogan’s government has used the coup attempt as a pretext to quash dissent. The government says the measures are necessary given the security threats facing Turkey.

LEBANON

Fire at refugee camp forces hundreds to flee

Hundreds of Syrian refugees fled their makeshift camp in northern Lebanon after their tents were torched when fighting broke out between local youths and camp residents, aid officials said on Sunday.

At least three people were wounded in the clash on Saturday in the Miniyeh region near the coastal city of Tripoli, which was followed by youths setting the campsite on fire, Lebanon’s state-owned National News Agency said.

Lebanon has seen a rise in tensions between refugees and residents in recent years that humanitarian workers and politicians say have been fueled by both racism and the anger of Lebanese who blame refugees for taking their jobs amid a financial crisis.

Lebanon has more than a million Syrian refugees who have fled their homes since the beginning of the Syrian conflict in 2011. Many are migrant workers and a main source of cheap labor for the construction and agriculture sectors.

Khaled Kabarra, a U.N. refugee agency spokesman, said the nearly 400 residents who fled the camp went to other enclosed encampments or found temporary shelter.

Ugandan candidate alleges slaying: Ugandan presidential candidate and pop star Bobi Wine said one of his bodyguards was killed on Sunday when military police ran him over while Wine's convoy was taking a journalist wounded by police to seek medical help. The military police said the bodyguard had fallen from a speeding car. Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, has emerged as the strongest challenger to President Yoweri Museveni, 76, in the Jan. 14 election.

Pope dedicates year to the family: Pope Francis on Sunday proclaimed an upcoming year dedicated to the family as he doubled down on one of his papal priorities and urged renewed attention to his controversial 2016 document on family life. Francis announced that the upcoming year of the family would begin March 19, the fifth anniversary of his document "The Joy of Love." Among other things, the document opened the door to letting divorced and civilly remarried couples receive Communion, sparking criticism from conservative Catholics.

7 killed in China knife attack: At least seven people were killed and another seven injured in a knife attack in northeastern China, state media reported Sunday. The attack in the city of Kaiyuan in Liaoning province was carried out outside a sauna and bathhouse. The suspect, who local media identified by the surname Yang, was arrested, but the motive for the attack remains unknown. Chinese law restricts the sale and possession of firearms, and mass attacks are generally carried out with knives or homemade explosives.