Tehran’s 2015 accord with world powers granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
But in 2018, President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran, including on its oil sector — the lifeline of its economy. Iran’s crude exports plummeted, and international oil companies scrapped deals with Tehran, weakening its economy.
The other signatories struggled to keep the accord alive. The United States is taking part only indirectly in this year’s talks on the deal, which President Biden has signaled he wants to rejoin.
Speaking in Tehran ahead of the resumption of the talks, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Iran wants this round to focus on its sanctions-hit oil industry. The aim is to get to the “point where Iranian oil is being sold easily and without any barriers and its money arrives in Iran’s bank accounts,” he said.
The administration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has repeatedly demanded removal of all economic sanctions before Iran reins in its nuclear advances.
— Associated Press
NICARAGUA
Managua seizes former embassy of Taiwan
The Nicaraguan government has seized the former embassy and diplomatic offices of Taiwan, saying they belong to China.
President Daniel Ortega’s government broke off relations with Taiwan this month, saying it would recognize only the mainland government.
Before departing, Taiwanese diplomats attempted to donate the properties to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Managua. But Ortega’s government said late Sunday that any such donation would be invalid and that the building belongs to China.
The attorney general’s office said in a statement that the attempted donation was a “maneuver and subterfuge to take what doesn’t belong to them.”
Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry condemned the “gravely illegal actions of the Ortega regime,” saying it had violated standard procedures by giving Taiwanese diplomats just two weeks to leave.
The Central American country said this month that it would officially recognize only China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory.
The move increased Taiwan’s diplomatic isolation on the international stage, leaving it with only 14 formal diplomatic allies.
— Associated Press
INDIA
Mother Teresa's charity is denied foreign funds
India’s government has blocked Mother Teresa’s charity from receiving foreign funds, saying the Catholic organization did not meet conditions under local laws, dealing a blow to one of the most prominent groups running shelters for the poor.
The Home Ministry said Monday that the Missionaries of Charity’s application for renewing a license that allows it to receive funds from abroad was rejected on Christmas.
The ministry said it came across “adverse inputs” while considering the charity’s renewal application. It did not elaborate.
The charity’s troubles come in the wake of attacks on Christians in some parts of India by Hindu right-wing groups, which accuse pastors and churches of forced conversions. The attacks have been especially prominent in the southern state of Karnataka, which has seen nearly 40 cases of threats or violence against Christians this year, according to a report from the Evangelical Fellowship of India.
Earlier this month, the Missionaries of Charity, which Mother Teresa started in Kolkata in 1950, found itself under investigation in the western state of Gujarat after complaints that girls in its shelters were forced to read the Bible and recite Christian prayers. The charity has denied the allegations.
India has about 18 million Catholics, but they are a minority in the largely Hindu nation.
— Associated Press
Thousands of cranes killed by bird flu in Israel: A bird flu outbreak in northern Israel has killed at least 5,200 migratory cranes and forced farmers to slaughter hundreds of thousands of chickens as authorities try to contain what they say is the deadliest wildlife disaster in the nation's history. Yaron Michaeli, spokesman for the Hula Lake Park, where the crane population is centered, said workers were removing carcasses as quickly as possible, fearing the infection of other wildlife. Michaeli said the cranes were probably infected by smaller birds that had contact with farms having outbreaks.
— From news services