EGYPT

Tourist bus bombed near pyramids; 4 dead

Three Vietnamese tourists and an Egyptian guide were killed and 11 others wounded when a bomb blast hit their bus Friday near Egypt’s Giza pyramids, authorities said.

The blast is the first deadly attack against foreign tourists in Egypt in more than a year and comes as the tourism sector was recovering from a sharp drop in visitors since the country’s 2011 uprising.

No immediate claim of responsibility was reported, but Islamist extremists are active in Egypt and have targeted foreign visitors in the past.

Nine of the injured were Vietnamese tourists, and one was the Egyptian driver, according to official statements.

— Reuters

CONGO

Leader blames Ebola in choice to bar voters

Congo’s leader is blaming a deadly Ebola virus outbreak for a last-minute decision to bar an estimated 1 million voters from Sunday’s long-delayed presidential election, claiming it would be a “disaster” if someone infects hundreds of others. Protests exploded again Friday in response as health workers suspended efforts and warned that cases may rise sharply.

President Joseph Kabila contradicted his health officials and experts with the World Health Organization, who have said precautions were taken in collaboration with electoral authorities so people could vote. Those include tons of hand sanitizer — Ebola is spread via infected bodily fluids — and the screening of all voters entering polling stations.

Without mentioning the election, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned late Friday that “prolonged insecurity” in Congo could erase recent gains made in containing the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in history.

— Associated Press

Thousands protest Sudan president's rule: Thousands demonstrated Friday in nearly two dozen neighborhoods in Khartoum, the Sudanese capital. They were calling for President Omar Hassan al-Bashir to step down, according to activists, keeping up the pressure on the autocrat who has been in power for nearly 30 years. The activists said hundreds also took to the streets Friday in the railway city of Atbara north of Khartoum, in the western North Kordofan province city of Obeid, and in Sennar and Wad Madani, which are south of the capital. They said police used tear gas to disperse protesters in the Khartoum suburb of Omdurman, a traditional hotbed of dissent. No casualties were reported.

Cyprus says no more survivors found after boat capsizes: Cyprus said a search in waters between the east Mediterranean island nation and Lebanon for more survivors from a capsized boat was unsuccessful. The search was mounted after a Syrian man was airlifted to a Cyprus hospital Thursday when the U.S.-flagged merchant ship Safmarine Nimba plucked him from stormy seas some 17 miles off Cyprus's southeastern coast. The man said he was among seven other people aboard a small boat that set sail from Lebanon on Dec. 21. The boat capsized two days later due to stormy weather.

Extremists seize Nigerian town and key base: Extremists in Nigeria seized the northeastern town of Baga and a key base for a multinational force fighting Boko Haram insurgents, raising their flag and sending many people fleeing, residents and military sources said Friday. One source said reinforcements trying to retake the town were repelled with some casualties.

— From news services