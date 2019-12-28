A Royal Thai Navy spokesman told the Bangkok Post that Beirut will be posthumously promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

Beirut is the second diver to lose his life as a result of the cave rescue.

Saman Kuman, a retired Thai navy diver, died during the mission in July 2018 while staging oxygen tanks along the 2.5-mile route to the 12 boys and their coach.

— Katie Mettler

Protesters shut down oil field in Iraq: Protesters broke into southern Iraq's Nassiriya oil field and forced employees to cut off electricity from its control station, taking the field offline until further notice, people close to the situation said. The oil field produces 90,000 barrels a day of crude. Mass demonstrations against the government have gripped Iraq since Oct. 1, and more than 450 people have been killed, but this is the first time protesters have shut down an entire oil field.

Police, protesters clash in Hong Kong: Police fought with protesters who marched through a Hong Kong shopping mall, demanding mainland Chinese traders leave the territory. Hong Kong, which has no sales tax and a reputation for genuine products, is popular with Chinese traders who buy merchandise to resell on the mainland. Broadcaster RTHK reported that 14 people were detained. Saturday's demonstration was the latest extension of months of protests.

Italian premier insists his coalition will survive: Italy's premier, Giuseppe Conte, is insisting that his squabbling coalition will last three more years, even after a minister quit in protest and despite nervousness over a regional election that could help the popularity of right-wing forces. Opposition leader Matteo Salvini has been angling to wrest control in next month's election of the governorship of the Emilia Romagna region, long a proud stronghold of the left.

Honors recipients' home addresses posted: British officials apologized after mistakenly publishing the home addresses of more than 1,000 people who received special honors, including those of singers Elton John and Olivia Newton-John. The list also included Oscar-winning directors, senior politicians and diplomats, popular athletes and people in sensitive defense roles. The addresses were online for about an hour late Friday.

— From news services

