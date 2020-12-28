Iran has struggled to stem the Middle East’s worst virus outbreak, which has infected more than 1.2 million people and killed nearly 55,000.

Karim Hemmati, the Red Crescent director, said his organization also expects to receive an additional 1 million vaccine doses, which the semiofficial Khabaronline news website reported Sunday would come from China.

Although Iran retains routes to vaccines despite international sanctions — including through its participation in Covax, the global effort to ensure equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines in all countries regardless of income level — international banks and financial institutions are reluctant to deal with Iran for fear of U.S. penalties, though the United States insists that medicines and humanitarian goods are exempt.

— Associated Press

RUSSIA

Prison service issues Navalny an ultimatum

Russia’s prison service on Monday gave Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny a last-minute ultimatum: Fly back from Germany at once and report at a Moscow office on Tuesday morning or be jailed if he returns after that deadline.

Navalny, a leading critic of President Vladimir Putin, was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after collapsing on a plane in what Germany and other Western nations say was an attempt to kill him with a Soviet-era nerve agent.

The Russian federal penitentiary service on Monday accused Navalny of violating the terms of a suspended 3 ­ 1/ 2 -year prison sentence over a 2014 conviction and of evading the supervision of Russia’s criminal inspection authority. Navalny says the theft case was politically motivated.

Citing an article in the Lancet, a British medical publication, about his treatment, the prison service said Navalny had been discharged from a hospital in Berlin on Sept. 20 and that all symptoms of what it called his illness had vanished by Oct. 12.

“Therefore the convicted man is not fulfilling all of the obligations placed on him by the court,” it said in a statement. Navalny’s probation period expires Dec. 30.

The prison service said that it had summoned Navalny to report to the inspection authority and that his suspended sentence could be changed to a real one if his suspected violations of the terms of the suspended sentence prove true.

— Reuters

Darfur clashes leave 15 dead: Tribal clashes in Sudan's troubled Darfur region have left at least 15 people dead in recent days, forcing authorities to deploy more troops, the state-run news agency reported. The violence came as thousands of displaced people protested a decision by the U.N. Security Council to end the mandate of a U.N.-African Union peacekeeping force in Darfur and replace it with a smaller political mission. The unrest poses a challenge to central authorities, who are trying to end Sudan's long-running rebellions as part of a fragile transition to democracy.

10 reported killed in attacks in Nigeria: Attacks by suspected Boko Haram Islamist rebels have killed at least 10 people in Borno state in northern Nigeria, according to residents. The attackers hit four villages, according to the state government, which confirmed the attacks but put the casualty figure at three dead. The attacks are the first in years in the southern part of Borno.

Honduran environmentalist killed: Masked men armed with guns and machetes killed a Honduran environmental activist in front of his family, police said. Félix Vásquez, a member of the indigenous Lenca community, had intended to run for Congress as a member of the opposition Libre party in 2021. Honduras is one of the most dangerous countries for land and environmental activists, with 14 killed last year, according to data made available by advocacy group Global Witness.