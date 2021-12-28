Severe flooding spreads in Brazil: A total of 116 cities in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia were in a state of emergency because of flooding due to heavy rains that have been pounding the region since the end of November. Cities in at least five other states in Brazil's north and southeast also have been flooded in recent days. In Bahia, flooding has affected more than 400,000 people. State government data show that 31,500 people have been left homeless and an additional 31,000 displaced. Twenty people have died and 358 people have been injured since the beginning of the month.