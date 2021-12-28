The port handles most imports to Syria, which has been ravaged by a decade-old civil war and Western-imposed sanctions.
There were no reports of casualties from the missile attack, according to the official Syrian Arab News Agency.
The Israeli military declined to comment on the strikes in Syria. But in a year-end statement issued by its military chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, Israel boasted of success in disrupting weapons shipments to its enemies in the region.
In the statement, the Israeli military confirmed carrying out strikes on dozens of targets in Syria in what it called “the campaign between the wars.” Three targets also were struck in Lebanon, it said. It gave no further details.
— Associated Press
At least 38 killed as defunct mine collapses in Sudan: Authorities in Sudan said at least 38 people were killed when a defunct gold mine collapsed in West Kordofan province. Local media reported that several shafts collapsed at the Darsaya mine and that, in addition to those killed, at least eight people were injured. The state-run mining company said the mine was not functional but that local miners returned to work it after security forces guarding the site left the area. It did not say when the mine had stopped working.
Severe flooding spreads in Brazil: A total of 116 cities in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia were in a state of emergency because of flooding due to heavy rains that have been pounding the region since the end of November. Cities in at least five other states in Brazil's north and southeast also have been flooded in recent days. In Bahia, flooding has affected more than 400,000 people. State government data show that 31,500 people have been left homeless and an additional 31,000 displaced. Twenty people have died and 358 people have been injured since the beginning of the month.
Rebels temporarily allow U.N. flights into Yemen airport: The Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen said they are temporarily allowing United Nations aid flights to land at the airport in the capital, Sanaa, after a week-long halt in flights into the northern, rebel-held territory. The Houthi rebels had barred U.N. and other aid flights from landing at the airport amid airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition on Sanaa and Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. The rebels accused the coalition of blocking the arrival of new air traffic control equipment. The coalition has been fighting to restore Yemen's internationally recognized government to power.
Kuwait names new cabinet, ending deadlock: Kuwait's ruling emir announced the formation of a new cabinet, breaking a weeks-long deadlock with the nomination of 15 new ministers who will have to address several political and financial difficulties facing the Persian Gulf Arab state. The new cabinet of Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah represents Kuwait's fourth government over the past year and a half alone. Kuwait has struggled to defuse a standoff between members of the gulf region's only elected parliament and a government appointed by the emir.
— From news services