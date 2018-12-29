NETHERLANDS

5 arrested in suspected terrorist attack case

Dutch and German police on Saturday arrested five people suspected of preparing a terrorist act in the Netherlands.

Dutch police said in a statement that four suspects were detained in Rotterdam and that officers searched multiple locations. In neighboring Germany, police announced the arrest of a Syrian man suspected of being involved in preparations for a terrorist attack.

German authorities said the man was arrested in the western city of Mainz on an extradition request from the Netherlands. They did not name him. A statement from police said the suspect has neither an official residence nor a criminal record in Germany. The apartment where he was found was searched.

Neither German nor Dutch officials gave further information, but they said investigations would continue.

— Associated Press

ISRAEL

Jewish Home leader, deputy leave party

A religious nationalist party in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government has split, with its leaders saying they were leaving to appeal to more secular constituents ahead of an election in April.

The Jewish Home leader, Education Minister Naftali Bennett, told reporters that he and his deputy, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, were leaving to form “a new party, of religious and secular together . . . in true partnership.”

The party, “New Right,” would, like Jewish Home, pursue hawkish security policies including opposition to a Palestinian state, Bennett said.

The Jewish Home party’s schism posed no immediate threat to Netanyahu, for whom polls predict an easy win to a fifth term.

It suggested, however, that his fellow rightists were interested in poaching votes from a center-left opposition energized by the candidacy of former Israeli chief of the general staff Benny Gantz.

— Reuters

Egypt security forces kill 40 suspected militants: Egyptian security forces killed 40 people suspected of being militants in three separate incidents in North Sinai and Giza, the Interior Ministry said Saturday, a day after the bombing of a bus carrying Vietnamese tourists in Giza killed four people. The ministry did not say whether the people suspected of being militants were connected to Friday's attack but said its forces killed 30 people during raids on their hideouts in Giza, where it said "terrorist elements" were planning attacks on state institutions and the tourism industry.

Morocco arrests Swiss national in slaying of 2 women: Morocco has arrested a Swiss national in connection with the killing of two Scandinavian women. The man is also suspected of "involvement in recruiting Moroccan and sub-Saharan nationals to carry out terrorist plots in Morocco against foreign targets and security forces to take hold of their service weapons," the Central Bureau for Judicial Investigations said. Nineteen other men have been arrested in connection with the deaths of Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, from Denmark, and Maren Ueland, 28, from Norway, who were found dead early Dec. 17 near the village of Imlil in the Atlas Mountains.

Canadian detained in China is released: A Canadian citizen who was detained in China this month was released and is back in Canada, a Canadian government spokesman said Friday. Earlier in the day, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. identified the Canadian as Sarah McIver, a teacher. She was the third Canadian detained by China after the Dec. 1 arrest in Vancouver of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies, who faces extradition to the United States. Canada had said there was no reason to believe that McIver's detention was linked to the earlier arrests.

Russia says Ukrainian sailors are subject to Russian law: Moscow will deal with the capture of Ukrainian sailors in the Azov Sea in accordance with Russian law, while acknowledging German Chancellor Angela Merkel's position, the Russian news agency RIA quoted the Kremlin spokesman as saying. Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged Russia to release the Ukrainian sailors, whom it captured along with their ships last month in the Kerch Strait, which links the Black Sea with the Sea of Azov.

Houthis start redeployment in Hodeidah as part of U.N. deal: Yemen's Houthi forces have started to redeploy from the port of the Red Sea city of Hodeidah as part of a U.N.-sponsored peace agreement signed in Sweden this month, a U.N. source and a spokesman for the group says. The Iranian-aligned Houthis have agreed with the Saudi-backed government to implement a cease-fire in Hodeidah province and withdraw their respective forces.

— From news services