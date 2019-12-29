According to figures from officials of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics — the two separatist governments in the rebel area — Ukraine turned over 124 people and the separatists freed 76.

Those released by Ukraine included five former members of the now-disbanded special police force Berkut who were charged in the killing of protesters in Kyiv in 2014, Ukrainian news site Hromadske quoted their attorney, Igor Varfolomeyev, as saying.

The Security Service of Ukraine said the 76 freed by the rebels included 12 service members, two of whom had been held since 2015 after being ambushed while escorting a convoy of wounded out of the battle of Debaltseve, which destroyed much of the city.

U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said two of its contributors, Stanislav Aseyev and Oleh Halaziuk, were among those released. They were taken captive in 2017.

The last major prisoner swap between rebels and Ukrainian forces took place in December 2017, with more than 200 rebels exchanged for 73 Ukrainians who had been taken captive.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine has killed more than 14,000 people since 2014. It began about two months after Ukraine’s Russia-friendly president fled the country amid protests in Kyiv. Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula soon followed.

— Associated Press

ISRAEL

Officials vote to trim

Palestinian tax funds

The Israeli security cabinet on Sunday voted to withhold $43 million in tax funds from the Palestinians, saying the money has been used to promote violence, Israeli media reported.

The sum represents funds that Israel says the Palestinian Authority has used to pay the families of Palestinians who have been jailed or killed as a result of attacking Israel, according to various reports.

Israel says the “martyrs fund” rewards violence. The Palestinians say the payments are needed to help vulnerable families that have been affected by violence and Israeli occupation.

Under past agreements, Israel collects customs and other taxes on behalf of the Palestinians and transfers the money to the Palestinian Authority. These monthly transfers, about $170 million, are a key source of funding for the budget of the Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Israel last year passed a law deducting parts of those transfers that it said were supporting militants’ families. Sunday’s decision was a continuation of that policy.

In February, after Israel withheld $140 million, the Palestinians said they would reject all transfers to protest the Israeli policy. But six months later, with the Palestinian Authority in a deep financial crisis, the sides worked out a deal to resume most of the transfers.

Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi denounced the latest Israeli move, calling it a “blatant act of theft and political extortion.”

— Associated Press

Ex-premiers to vie in Guinea-Bissau presidential runoff: Two former prime ministers of Guinea-Bissau faced a runoff presidential election after the incumbent failed to reach the second round in the tumultuous West African country once described by the United Nations as a narco-state. President José Mário Vaz, in power since 2014, has vowed to respect the results. Vaz is the first democratically elected president to complete a full term since the country's independence from Portugal in 1974. Front-runner Domingos Simões Pereira finished with 40 percent of the first-round vote and has since been endorsed by six of the 10 eliminated candidates.

Suspected North Korean boat with bodies found in Japan: A boat suspected of being from North Korea and containing several bodies was found in northern Japan, the Japanese coast guard said. On the boat — found on Sado Island in Niigata prefecture — were three bodies with heads, two heads without bodies and two bodies without heads, a coast guard official said. They were officially counted as seven bodies because it is unclear whether the bodies and heads came from the same people, the official said. Japanese media said an investigation had started on whether the boat was from North Korea, as Korean-language items were found on it.

— From news services

