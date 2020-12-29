The Israeli business newspaper Globes has identified the buyer as the U.S. casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, a supporter of President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The sale helped to cement Trump’s controversial decision to relocate the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to contested Jerusalem in 2018 and to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The sale of the residence would make it harder for future presidents to reverse the decision to move the embassy. President-elect Joe Biden has criticized the decision to move the embassy to Jerusalem but says he will not reverse it.

Israel seized East Jerusalem in the 1967 war and later annexed it in a move not recognized internationally. The Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state.

Records posted by Israel’s tax authority on Monday show that the sale of the residence was concluded July 31, several weeks before the State Department acknowledged it. They list the sale price as 230,353,536 Israeli shekels, equivalent to more than $67 million. It appears to be the most expensive single residence sold in Israel.

— Associated Press

CROATIA

6 killed, dozens injured in strong earthquake

A strong earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday, destroying buildings and sending people fleeing into rubble-covered streets in a town southeast of the capital. Authorities said at least six people were killed and dozens were injured.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said the 6.3-magnitude quake hit 28 miles southeast of Zagreb. It caused widespread damage in the hardest-hit town of Petrinja. The same area was struck by a 5.2 quake on Monday.

Officials said a 12-year-old girl died in Petrinja, a town of about 25,000 people. Five people were killed in a nearly destroyed village close to the town, according to the state HRT television. At least 20 people were hospitalized, two with serious injuries, officials said, adding that many more are unaccounted for.

As a Mediterranean country, Croatia is prone to earthquakes, but not big ones. The last strong quake struck in the 1990s, when the picturesque Adriatic coast village of Ston was destroyed.

The earthquake was felt throughout the country and in neighboring Serbia, Bosnia and Slovenia. It was felt as far away as Graz in southern Austria, the Austria Press Agency reported.

— Associated Press

Russia opens new criminal case against Navalny: Russian state investigators said they had opened a new criminal case against Alexei Navalny, accusing the leading critic of President Vladimir Putin of spending money collected from the public for organizations he is involved with on his personal needs. Navalny was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after collapsing on a plane in what Western nations say was an attempt to kill him with a nerve agent. Russia has said it has seen no evidence that he was poisoned.

Gantz's party teetering after key resignations: A senior member of Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz's Blue and White party has resigned, pushing it farther toward collapse ahead of March elections. Israel's parliament dissolved last week after the government failed to pass a budget amid disputes between its main coalition partners, the Likud and Blue and White. Israel now heads to its fourth election since March 2019. Avi Nissenkorn, who was justice minister in Gantz's party, said he was breaking away to join a new party with Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai.

Bangladeshi ships take 1,804 Rohingya to isolated island: Seven Bangladeshi navy ships carrying 1,804 Rohingya refugees arrived at an isolated island where they will be relocated despite safety concerns among human rights groups. It was the second group of Rohingya refugees transferred from squalid camps in the Cox's Bazar district to Bhashan Char island, 21 miles from the mainland. Authorities sent a group of 1,642 on Dec. 4.