9 Serbs indicted in killing of Muslims during Bosnian war: A Bosnian war-crimes prosecutor has indicted nine Bosnian Serbs in the killing of about 100 Muslim Bosniaks, including seven entire families, early in the 1992-1995 war. Twenty-six years after the end of its devastating war between Orthodox Serbs, Catholic Croats and Muslim Bosniaks, Bosnia is still searching for people who went missing and seeking justice against the perpetrators. The nine men are accused of killing the Bosniak civilians from the area around the southeastern Bosnian town of Nevesinje, including dozens of women, elderly people and small children.