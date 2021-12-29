The commission, however, will not at this stage engage with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front or the Oromo Liberation Army, both of which are fighting the federal army and have been declared terrorist groups by the East African nation’s government.
Some government officials have said specifically that the new commission will not engage in talks with the Tigray organization.
Ethiopia’s army and its allied forces recaptured swaths of areas in the Amhara and Afar regions in recent weeks that were in the hands of Tigray forces since July.
The war is believed to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.
— Associated Press
INDONESIA
Authorities allow boat with Rohingya to land
Authorities in Indonesia decided Wednesday to allow a boat carrying 120 Rohingya Muslims to land after it drifted for days off the country’s northernmost province, Aceh.
The decision was made because of the severe conditions experienced by the passengers, who are overwhelmingly women and children, said the official, who heads a refugee task force at the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Law and Security Affairs.
Local authorities earlier said they would push the boat back into international waters despite calls from the United Nations refugee agency and human rights groups that it be allowed to land.
The vessel is reportedly leaking and has a damaged engine, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said Tuesday, and may be at risk of capsizing.
More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar to refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a clearance operation in response to attacks by a rebel group. Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rapes, killings and the burning of thousands of homes.
Groups of Rohingya have attempted to leave the crowded camps in Bangladesh and travel by sea in hazardous voyages to other Muslim-majority countries in the region.
— Associated Press
9 Serbs indicted in killing of Muslims during Bosnian war: A Bosnian war-crimes prosecutor has indicted nine Bosnian Serbs in the killing of about 100 Muslim Bosniaks, including seven entire families, early in the 1992-1995 war. Twenty-six years after the end of its devastating war between Orthodox Serbs, Catholic Croats and Muslim Bosniaks, Bosnia is still searching for people who went missing and seeking justice against the perpetrators. The nine men are accused of killing the Bosniak civilians from the area around the southeastern Bosnian town of Nevesinje, including dozens of women, elderly people and small children.
— From news services