SPAIN

Gains by far right a blow to ruling party

Spain’s ruling Socialists could lose control of a southern stronghold after a regional election in which a far-right party won seats for the first time since the country emerged from fascist dictatorship more than 40 years ago.

Coalition talks started Monday in Andalusia, after no single party won enough votes to rule on its own in theregion.

The Socialists came first on Sunday, winning 33 out of 109 parliament seats, but their failure to win outright in a region they have dominated is likely to fuel calls for Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez — whose minority government took control in June — to hold early national elections.

The far-right Vox party capitalized on fears that Spain could break up because of a Catalan independence drive

and on concerns about illegal immigration to win 12 seats, which was more than expected.

After the vote, the market-friendly Ciudadanos party, the center-right People’s Party and Vox are mulling a potentially uncomfortable alliance, while the Socialists and Podemos ally Adelante Andalusia are considering options on the left.

— Reuters

PERU

Ex-president's request denied by Uruguay

Former Peruvian president Alan García said Monday that he would cooperate with prosecutors investigating him on corruption charges after Uruguay turned down his asylum request and forced him to leave the residence of its envoy to the Andean nation.

Uruguayan President Tabaré Vázquez said there was no evidence to support García’s claim that he was being targeted politically.

García has vowed to cooperate with prosecutors. An aide read a statement in which the former president said he had sought asylum only because he had received information that he would be detained despite having never missed several previous judicial citations.

García fled to Uruguay’s diplomatic mission a little more than two weeks ago after a judge banned him from leaving Peru for 18 months as investigators probe allegations that he received illegal payments from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. García has not been charged.

Odebrecht has been at the center of Latin America’s biggest corruption scandal since admitting in a 2016 plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department that it paid corrupt officials across Latin America nearly $800 million in exchange for major infrastructure contracts.

— Associated Press

PHILIPPINES

Duterte dismisses claim about pot use as a joke

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, whose war on drugs has cost thousands of lives, said Monday that he used marijuana to keep awake at a regional meeting last month but later disavowed his assertion as a joke.

Duterte made the comment at an awards ceremony where he talked about attending the Singapore meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and how the schedules of such gatherings, which run from morning until late at night, are grueling.

“I use marijuana to keep me awake,” said Duterte, 73, referring to the meeting.

Duterte is known for making off-the-cuff remarks without much consideration for their content. After his marijuana comment caused a stir, he told reporters that he was joking.

“It was a joke, of course it was a joke, but nobody can stop me from just doing my style,” Duterte was quoted as saying by ABS-CBN, a radio and television network in the Philippines.

“If I want to joke, I will joke. Now, if you believe it, then you’re stupid,” he said.

Philippine police say that more than 4,800 suspects have been killed in the drug crackdown that began in July 2016 after Duterte took office. Rights groups have denounced the killings as extrajudicial executions.

— Associated Press

Court orders Sri Lankan prime minister to refrain from duties: A Sri Lankan court has ordered disputed prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his ministers to refrain from carrying out their duties as it hears an appeal against them. While the ruling is an interim order, it is yet another setback for Rajapaksa, who has held on to his position with President Maithripala Sirisena's backing despite losing two no-confidence votes. Sri Lanka has been in turmoil since Oct. 26, when Sirisena sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and appointed Rajapaksa in his place.

— From news services