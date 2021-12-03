Solicitor General Jose Calida, along with a dozen other assistant solicitors general and state solicitors, wrote in an opposition filing that Ressa was a “flight risk” because “her recurring criticisms of the Philippine legal processes in the international community reveal her lack of respect for the judicial system,” the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.
Other organizations pushed the court to allow the Nobel recipient to travel.
PAKISTAN
Sri Lankan manager killed by workers
A mob of factory employees in eastern Pakistan tortured and burned a Sri Lankan manager Friday over apparent blasphemy in a “horrific” attack that Prime Minister Imran Khan said brought shame on the country.
A police official in the eastern town of Sialkot, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case, said investigators believed the attackers had accused the manager of blasphemy for tearing down a poster with Islamic holy verses.
“The factory workers tortured the manager,” said provincial government spokesman Hassan Khawar. “A total of 50 people so far have been identified and arrested.”
Khan condemned the killing and said he was personally overseeing the investigations and that those guilty would be punished.
Mob killings over accusations of blasphemy have been frequent in Muslim-majority Pakistan.
Islamist militants kill 7 soldiers in Nigeria: Islamist militants killed seven Nigerian soldiers, including a commanding officer and a lieutenant, in northern Nigeria's Borno state, a military source and two residents told Reuters on Friday. The militants, who the sources said were with Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), attacked a military outpost in Rann, in the Kala Balge local government area of Borno state, in three trucks at roughly 1:30 a.m., firing sporadically for an hour. When the shooting stopped, the soldiers went into the town and were killed in an ambush, the sources said.
Belgian zoo says 2 of its hippos have covid-19: A Belgian zoo said Friday that a pair of hippopotamuses in its care are in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus, possibly the first time ever such animals have caught covid-19. Belgium's national veterinary lab confirmed that Antwerp Zoo's two hippos — Imani, 14, and Hermien, 41 — contracted covid-19. It's unclear how they caught it. Both are well, apart from very runny noses.
