KOREAN PENINSULA

Kim sends Moon letter, urges more talks in '19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sunday calling for more peace talks between the leaders in the new year, after their active engagement in 2018, South Korea’s presidential office said.

Moon’s office said Kim also expressed regret that he could not make a planned visit to Seoul, South Korea’s capital, this month as pledged by the leaders during a September summit in Pyongyang, the North Korean capital.

Moon thanked Kim for his “warm” letter in a tweeted message and said, without elaborating, that Kim expressed strong willingness to carry out the agreements reached this year during inter-Korean summits and a historic June meeting with President Trump.

“There will still be a lot of difficulties ahead,” Moon said in his message. “However, our hearts will become more open if we put in that much effort. There’s no change in our heart about welcoming Chairman Kim” to the South.

The tweet included a photo that showed a ruby-colored folder emblazoned with the seal of Pyongyang’s powerful State Affairs Commission and the top part of Kim’s letter, which started with: “Dear your excellency President Moon Jae-in. Our meeting in Pyongyang feels like yesterday but about 100 days have already passed and now we are at the close of an unforgettable 2018.”

Through three summits between Moon and Kim this year, the Koreas agreed to goodwill gestures and vowed to resume economic cooperation when possible. The rivals also have taken steps to reduce tensions posed by their conventional military forces.

Moon’s office did not say how Kim’s letter was delivered.

— Associated Press

SYRIA

Assad authorizes Iraq to strike ISIS in Syria

Syrian President Bashar ­al-Assad on Sunday authorized Iraqi forces to attack the Islamic State inside Syria without waiting for permission from authorities in Damascus, the official Syrian Arab News Agency said, as the two allies coordinate their fight against extremists ahead of a planned U.S. pullout from Syria.

The announcement highlights the close ties between the two neighboring Arab countries, which also have ties with Iran. The Islamic State once controlled large parts of both Iraq and Syria.

Iraqi warplanes and artillery have in the past pounded Islamic State positions inside Syria after getting the green light from Syrian authorities.

The extremist group, also known as ISIS, has been defeated in Iraq but holds a small area in Syria close to the Iraqi border.

On Saturday, Assad received a letter from Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi calling for both countries’ coordination in “fighting terrorism.”

President Trump announced this month that the United States will withdraw all of its 2,000 forces in Syria.

In Tehran, meanwhile, Iran and Syria signed a strategic and economic agreement on Sunday as the Syrian war winds down. Iran and Russia are the main backers of the Assad government.

— Associated Press

IRAQ

Russia taking 30 kids from militants' families

Russia resettled 30 children of jailed and deceased Islamic State members from Iraq on Sunday in a minor breakthrough in the deadlock over what to do with the foreign families of Islamic State militants.

Maksim Maksimov, Russia’s ambassador to Iraq, said the children were Russian. Their mothers are in a Baghdad prison, the office of Russia’s ombudsman for children’s rights said. An Iraqi official said the children’s fathers were Islamic State members and were killed fighting in Iraq.

Officials barred reporters from speaking to the children and did not provide any specifics about their cases. It is unclear who will take care of the children in Russia or where they will be resettled.

There could be thousands of children of foreign fighter in Iraq and Syria who have nowhere to go since the Islamic State’s self-proclaimed “caliphate” crumbled. Foreign governments have been reluctant to repatriate Islamic State suspects and their wives, widows and children, leaving authorities in Iraq and Syria to put them in camps and jails.

Russia, though, has been proactive about identifying children of Russian nationality, saying it would be dangerous to leave them to grow up in a radicalized environment and possibly return to Russia with violent intentions later.

About 5,000 Russians were thought to have flocked to the Islamic State during its heyday.

— Associated Press

6 Iranians found on English beach as crossings mount: British officials said six Iranian men were found on a beach in southeastern England. The Home Office said the men were given medical checks and turned over to immigration officials. There has been an increase in recent weeks in the number of migrants traveling from France to England in small boats.

— From news services