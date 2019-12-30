The death of Ahmed al-Khair, a schoolteacher, while in detention in February was a key point — and a symbol — in the uprising that convulsed the large African country. That led, in April, to the toppling of Bashir and, ultimately, to the creation of a joint military-civilian Sovereign Council that has committed to rebuilding the country and promises elections in three years.

Khair was detained Jan. 31 in his hometown of Kassala and was reported dead two days later. His body was taken to a hospital, and his family said it was covered in bruises. At the time, police denied any wrongdoing and blamed his death on an “illness,” without providing any details.

Judge al-Sadik al-Amin al-Fek, however, said Monday that the teacher was beaten and tortured while in detention. “His death was an inevitable consequence of the beating and torture,” the judge said.

The court also sentenced three other members of the security forces to three years each in prison and acquitted seven. All those sentenced were police officers who were working in the jail where Khair was held or intelligence agents in the region.

Following a tradition based on Islamic law, or sharia, the court gave Khair’s family the opportunity to “forgive” the defendants, which could have led to their pardon, but the offer was declined.

— Associated Press

BOLIVIA

Envoys from Mexico, Spain ordered to leave

Bolivia’s interim president said her government is expelling the top Mexican and Spanish diplomats in the country over an alleged attempt by members of Bolivia’s former government to leave refuge in the Mexican Embassy with Spanish help and flee the country.

Spain expelled three Bolivian officials Monday in response.

Interim Bolivian President Jeanine Áñez said Mexican Ambassador María Teresa Mercado, the Spanish chargé d’affaires and the Spanish consul were all declared persona non grata and given 72 hours to leave the country.

The incident centers on a group of nine former officials in the government of deposed Bolivian president Evo Morales who sought refuge in the Mexican Embassy after Morales stepped down under pressure last month.

The acting Bolivian government has charged the former officials with sedition, terrorism and electoral fraud and has refused to allow them safe passage out of the country.

The government has accused the Spanish diplomats of trying to help the nine former officials leave the Mexican Embassy on Friday and says the Spaniards arrived at the embassy accompanied by hooded Spanish security agents. Spain has denied the charges.

Six Spanish security officials departed Bolivia on Sunday after Bolivia ordered them to leave.

Spain’s interim government said Monday that it was expelling three Bolivian diplomats in response to Bolivia’s “hostile gesture.”

— Associated Press

Turkey seeks parliamentary approval for Libya deployment: Turkey's government has submitted a motion to parliament seeking approval to deploy troops to Libya, arguing that the conflict in the North African country could escalate into a civil war and threaten Turkey's interests. Legislators have been summoned to an emergency session on Thursday to vote for the motion, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had initially said that the motion, which seeks a one-year mandate to deploy troops in conflict-ridden Libya, would be submitted to parliament after a winter recess that ends Jan 7.

Man sentenced to 15 years in Slovak journalist's case: A court in Slovakia handed a 15-year prison sentence in a plea deal to a man charged with facilitating the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak in 2018, a spokeswoman said. The killing of Kuciak and his fiancee, both 27, at their home in February 2018 sparked mass protests against corruption in the central European nation, shaking the government. Zoltan Andrusko, 42, was one of five charged in the case but the only one to confess and seek a plea deal to act as a witness. The murders stoked widespread public anger and forced Prime Minister Robert Fico to resign.

Nicaragua frees 91 protesters: Nicaragua freed 91 protesters, including 16 activists arrested in November for taking water to demonstrators. The Interior Ministry said all 91 were released under a form of house arrest. It said the releases were aimed at "contributing to national reconciliation." Those released included Belgian-Nicaraguan Amaya Coppens, who was among activists arrested Nov. 14 and charged with illegally transporting arms. The activists had sought to assist women participating in a hunger strike aimed at ending the detention of about 150 protesters following a crackdown on demonstrations against President Daniel Ortega.

China sentences pastor to 9 years on subversion charge: China sentenced a prominent pastor who operated outside the Communist Party-recognized Protestant organization to nine years in prison. The Intermediate People's Court in the southwestern city of Chengdu said Wang Yi was also convicted of illegal business operations, fined and had his personal assets seized. Wang had led the Early Rain Covenant Church and was arrested a year ago as part of an ongoing crackdown on unauthorized religious groups in the country. The government requires that Protestants worship only in churches recognized and regulated by the party-led Three-Self Patriotic Movement. A separate body oversees the Catholic church, and China and the Vatican have no formal relations.

— From news services

