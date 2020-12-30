For days, Iran denied that its military was responsible for the downing of the plane. But with extensive evidence emerging from Western intelligence reports and international pressure building, Iran admitted that its military had mistakenly fired at the Ukrainian jetliner at a moment of heightened tension between Iran and the United States. Hostilities had reached a fever pitch the week before over the U.S. drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Tehran blamed “human error” for the passenger jet’s shoot-down, saying that those manning a misaligned surface-to-air missile battery wrongly identified the civilian flight as a threat and opened fire twice without getting approval from ranking officials.

The plane, bound for the Ukrainian capital, was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries.

— Associated Press

CHINA

Hong Kong protesters caught at sea sentenced

A Chinese court sentenced 10 young Hong Kongers caught at sea while attempting to flee the crackdown in their city to up to three years in prison, sending a warning shot to other pro-democracy protesters hoping to evade arrest.

They are part of a group known as the “Hong Kong 12,” whose desperate escape and capture by China’s coast guard in August crystallized anxiety over Beijing’s increasingly punitive response to dissent in the Chinese territory.

The 12 Hong Kongers, who were between ages 16 and 33 when detained, were affiliated with the pro-democracy protest movement that gripped the Asian financial center last year — the most public repudiation of the Communist Party’s rule on Chinese soil since 1989. All but one were out on bail, facing charges related to the protests.

Fearing persecution under a sweeping new national security law that Beijing imposed to stamp out demonstrations, the group on Aug. 23 took a speedboat from a fishing village with the aim of reaching Taiwan. They were detained a few hours later in Chinese waters and held in Shenzhen. On Monday, 10 of them were put on trial.

The case, coming on the heels of the security law, is likely to have a further chilling effect on a city previously known for its vibrant protest culture and protection of civil liberties.

— Lily Kuo and Theodora Yu

28 reported killed in Syria bus attack: An attack on a passenger bus in southern Syria killed 28 civilians and injured others, according to the official Syrian Arab News Agency. The bus was traveling in the Kobajjep area in southeastern Deir al-Zour province. The area was once held by Islamic State militants, who despite losing territorial control in Syria are still active in the desert and rural areas in the east and south.

Prosecutors seek 9-year prison term for Samsung chief: South Korean prosecutors requested a nine-year prison term for Samsung's de facto chief, Lee Jae-yong, at his bribery retrial. The case is a key element in a 2016 scandal that toppled President Park Geun-hye. Lee is accused of bribing Park and a confidante to get the government's backing for his push to solidify his control over Samsung. Lee was sentenced in 2017 to five years in prison but freed in 2018 after the Seoul High Court reduced his term and suspended his sentence, overturning key convictions and trimming the amount of his bribes. Last year, the Supreme Court returned the case to the high court, saying the amount of the bribes had been undervalued.

Landslide near Oslo leaves 10 injured, more than 20 missing: A landslide smashed into a residential area near Norway's capital, injuring at least 10 people, leaving 21 unaccounted for and destroying homes, authorities said. About 700 people were evacuated amid fears of further landslides. The landslide cut across a road through the village of Ask, about 12 miles northeast of Oslo, leaving a deep ravine that cars could not pass.