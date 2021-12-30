A Defense Ministry spokesman said the Simorgh, or “Phoenix,” rocket sent the three devices up 290 miles. But he and other officials were silent on the status of the objects, suggesting the rocket had fallen short of placing its payload into the correct orbit.
Iran’s civilian space program has suffered setbacks in recent years, including fatal fires and a launchpad rocket explosion. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps runs a parallel program that successfully put a satellite into orbit last year.
The Thursday launch was described as “initial,” indicating more are on the way.
The launches have raised concerns in Washington about whether the technology used to propel satellites into space could advance Iran’s ballistic missile development.
Iran, which has said that it does not seek nuclear weapons, maintains that its satellite launches and rocket tests do not have a military component.
— Associated Press
SUDAN
At least 4 reportedly killed at anti-coup rally
Security forces fired tear gas and live ammunition at protesters rallying Thursday in Sudan’s capital and elsewhere against the October military coup. At least four protesters were killed, a medical group said.
The Sudan Doctors Committee tweeted that the fatalities occurred in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman and that many demonstrators were wounded.
The protests were the latest in near-daily demonstrations across Sudan — despite tightened security and closures of bridges and roads — over the Oct. 25 coup, which upended the country’s fragile transition to democracy.
Thousands marched in Khartoum, beating drums and waving Sudanese flags. Protesters also hurled stones at security forces and armored vehicles, from where tear gas was fired.
Similar protests also occurred in other parts of the country, including the provinces of Kassala and West Darfur, and the coastal city of Port Sudan.
The Sudan Doctors Committee is part of the Sudanese Professionals Association, which spearheaded the mass uprising that led to the ouster of autocrat Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019.
Thursday’s fatalities bring the death toll in protests over the coup to at least 52, according to a tally by the physicians committee.
— Associated Press
Suspect in lethal Japan clinic fire dies: A 61-year-old man suspected of setting fire to a psychiatry clinic, killing 25 people, in the Japanese city of Osaka this month has died at a hospital, public broadcaster NHK said. The man, identified as Morio Tanimoto by NHK and other Japanese media, had been in critical condition because of carbon monoxide inhalation from the fire. He was a patient at the clinic, local media have said. Security camera footage from the clinic showed that the attacker carried two bags of liquid into the building and set the liquid on fire, police have said.
Bahrain names first ambassador to Syria in decade: Bahrain has appointed its first ambassador to Syria in more than a decade, the island nation's state news agency reported. The Bahrain Embassy in Damascus was reopened in 2018. More Persian Gulf Arab countries are improving relations with Damascus nearly 11 years after the outbreak of Syria's civil war. Early in the conflict, Arab states rushed to back Sunni fighters battling President Bashar al-Assad's forces.
6 suspected rebels, Indian soldier killed in Kashmir: Six rebels and an Indian soldier were killed in two counterinsurgency operations in disputed Kashmir, police said. The killings came amid a surge in the government's offensive against anti-India rebels in Kashmir, a Himalayan region split between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan and claimed by both. Police said two of the militants were Pakistanis but offered no evidence to support the claim.
— From news services