Suspect in lethal Japan clinic fire dies: A 61-year-old man suspected of setting fire to a psychiatry clinic, killing 25 people, in the Japanese city of Osaka this month has died at a hospital, public broadcaster NHK said. The man, identified as Morio Tanimoto by NHK and other Japanese media, had been in critical condition because of carbon monoxide inhalation from the fire. He was a patient at the clinic, local media have said. Security camera footage from the clinic showed that the attacker carried two bags of liquid into the building and set the liquid on fire, police have said.